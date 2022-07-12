For supporters of Medicaid expansion in South Dakota, a decision by two groups, which had been promoting two different ballot measures on the topic, to join forces and concentrate on one proposal looks like very good news.
It was formally announced Monday that South Dakotans Decide Healthcare (SDDH) and Dakotans for Health would combine their energies to support Constitutional Amendment D on this fall’s ballot. It calls for expanding Medicaid to cover more than 42,000 people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level, which is currently about $18,000 for an individual or $37,000 for a family of four.
The Monday announcement came one day before the deadline to voluntarily remove a measure from the November ballot.
South Dakota is one of 12 states that does not offer expanded Medicaid to its residents.
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is backed by the state’s health care industry, according to The Associated Press, as well as the Benedictine and Presentation Sisters, as the Press & Dakotan reported in May. SDDH shepherded the drive to get Amendment D on the ballot.
Meanwhile, Dakotans for Health collected more than 24,000 signatures to get Initiated Measure 28 placed before voters this fall.
With the two ballot measures basically identical in purpose, it only makes sense for these two groups to combine their resources and streamline the process.
There are (or were) differences between the two proposals. An amendment, if passed, is ironclad, while an initiated measure can be subject to tinkering by legislators and others. Also, according to South Dakota News Watch (SDNW), Amendment D’s monetary language, referred to as a fiscal note, states that the expansion in South Dakota, which would be $1.5 billion over first five years, would only cost the state a net total of $3.8 million when one factors in the federal matching and incentive funds and savings from the general fund, among other items. IM28 did not include such monetary language, nor does it provide an implementation date. Also, in the event of two proposals on the same ballot, state law says the item that receives the greater number of votes goes into effect. Thus, passing IM28 would leave it prone to legislative or executive retooling, while the amendment would not.
It will also remove any possibility (and, arguably, accusation) of confusion.
SDNW reported recently that there were concerns that the dueling (one hesitates to use the word “competing”) ballot measures might create issues that could undercut the objective shared by both groups. That could be important in the event of any lawsuits regarding the vote down the line.
It’s not unheard of, as you know. For instance, there were two different measures regarding marijuana legalization on the 2020 general election ballot, with both of the items calling for the legalization of medical cannabis (among other things). While this may not have impacted the outcome — both measures were approved by voters — the duplication may have caused some people to wonder why there were two different measures offered. Also, it became a handy point for opponents to claim voters were “confused” by the measures.
This makes things clear, and it brings the resources of these two groups together.
While the merger does not guarantee Medicaid expansion will pass in November, it would seem to enhance the odds.
