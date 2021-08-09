Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center has been an overwhelming success in its opening summer of operation. With about two weeks left to go in its inaugural season, its popularity is evident, and the final attendance figures should prove impressive.
If you drive past Fantle Memorial Park on any given summer day, you almost always see a ton of people — mostly kids — at the Aquatics Center.
You also learn that you can’t always gauge what’s going on inside the facility by viewing the number of vehicles in the parking lot. Sometimes, the lot is only half full while the facility itself is brimming with swimmers. That tells you a lot of people — again, mostly kids — are traveling to the center by bike or on foot.
With that in mind, it might be a good idea for the city to post signs next year alerting motorists, especially those on Douglas Avenue, to be on the lookout for kids crossing the street(s) on their way to the center.
In fact, it’s a common sight to see kids scurrying across Douglas to get to the facility. In their eager haste, they may not always be looking both ways for traffic, especially if they dart out from somewhere midway between intersections. Consequently, it may be difficult for some motorists to catch sight of the kids sometimes.
Thus, the city should consider erecting seasonal signs, which can either be obscured or removed during the off-season, warning motorists about this possible concern.
It might even be advisable to consider such signage on all the streets bordering Fantle Memorial Park. Besides Douglas, this would include 21st Street to the north, 19th Street to the south and Mulberry Street to the east, where the Boys & Girls Club is located. The kids seem to stream in from everywhere, although Douglas should be viewed as the top priority.
As far as we know, there have been no incidents with pedestrians in that area yet this summer, and perhaps there never will be.
However, given the popularity of the Aquatics Center, which figures to be a top summertime draw for many years to come, posting temporary/seasonal signs alerting motorists to the possible (and unpredictable) presence of young pedestrians would seem helpful and prudent.
