In politics, rhetoric and reality are not always on the same page.
A case in point might be the recent bashing of China by several American politicians. They are mostly Republican, mostly very conservative and mostly seizing every opportunity to condemn China — or, more specifically and psychologically, “the Chinese Communist Party,” playing on our visceral Cold War reaction to the mere mention of the word “communism.”
Make no mistake, China is a nation that oppresses its people under harsh party rule and is viewed as a military and strategic threat not only in the U.S. but also around the globe. That threat should not be taken lightly.
But China is also a major trade partner for the U.S. Thus, the image of our politicians slamming one of our biggest trading partners is making some businesspeople in this country — and this state — nervous.
This appeared evident Monday during a town hall meeting in Sioux Falls with South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson and regional business and agricultural leaders and experts. According to a South Dakota Searchlight story in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan, some in attendance were stressing to the congressman that it’s important to protect U.S. business ties with China, which some U.S. leaders have publicly labeled as “evil.”
Johnson has been spotlighting his stand on the Chinese, and he has been lauded in a recent television commercial by the centrist Center Forward political action group for his rhetoric.
However, the reality that some of those conferring with Johnson stressed Monday is that China is South Dakota’s largest international customer. According to the U.S.-China Business Council, China was South Dakota’s No. 1 export target in 2017 (the most recent year available statistically) with $804 million in sales. (That’s almost 26% more than what South Dakota exports to our No. 2 customer, Mexico). A vast majority of what we market in China is agricultural goods, particularly grains such as soybeans, as well as beef. China is also one of the top markets for South Dakota services related to travel, education and financial services, among others.
So, while some of our leaders are damning China as evil, others are pointing to the importance of Beijing to South Dakota’s pocketbook.
“China is a huge buyer of dairy products,” Jason Mischel of Valley Queen Cheese Factory in Milbank told Johnson. “Without access to that market, it would have a big impact on American dairy producers.”
Local officials also know what playing economic hardball with China can look like. President Donald Trump’s tariff war with the Chinese in 2019 resulted in South Dakota exports plummeting, Searchlight noted.
“For the average South Dakota farmer, $50,000 was the average loss,” according to Jerry Schmitz, executive director of the South Dakota Soybean Association. China accounts for half of all soybean exports in this state.
“They are the consumer,” Schmitz added. “And if we say we’re not going to sell to China anymore, or only a third as much, then another country is going to come in, buy our soybeans, transfer them to China, and we lose.”
Evert Van der Sluis, professor of economics at South Dakota State University, noted that an economic “decoupling” from China would literally come at a high price.
“As we move towards a system of fragmentation with a China-based world and U.S.-based world, we have to look at costs,” Van der Sluis said. “If we want to remove ourselves from China, we have to acknowledge that prices will go up and increase inflation even more.”
It’s also worth noting — and it’s something to which you can personally attest — that the U.S. is one of China’s biggest customers for goods and services, according to federal sources.
So, while tough talk about China may score political points in some arenas, it also adds jitters to the economic sphere, which underlines just how complex our world really can be.
