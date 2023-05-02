In politics, rhetoric and reality are not always on the same page.

A case in point might be the recent bashing of China by several American politicians. They are mostly Republican, mostly very conservative and mostly seizing every opportunity to condemn China — or, more specifically and psychologically, “the Chinese Communist Party,” playing on our visceral Cold War reaction to the mere mention of the word “communism.”

