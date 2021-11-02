World leaders are gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for a summit, referred to as COP26, addressing the overwhelming issues surrounding climate change. This is a pressing emergency, with time quickly running out to alter the course of this drastic situation.
The stakes were spelled out in frustrated terms by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who opened the summit by dismissing claims made by many of the 120 world leaders on hand that they are making headway in this global fight.
“Recent climate action announcements might give the impression that we are on track to turn things around. This is an illusion,” he said during a press conference.
An international commitment to limit greenhouse gas emissions as a means of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is falling far short of that goal. According to the Guardian of London, scientists believe that global emissions must be cut by approximately 45% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels. We are nowhere near that level: Current plans will produce a reduced 16% rise in emissions, which is “progress” but still headed in the wrong direction.
“We face a moment of truth,” Guterres said. “We are fast approaching tipping points that will trigger escalating feedback loops of global heating.”
To address that, to have even a hope of accomplishing anything near that, nations must address the addiction in the room: our overwhelming reliance on fossil fuels that pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. It’s at this point in such discussions when most international leaders begin to look around nervously, shuffle their feet and eventually point to small, incremental advances as proof that progress is being made — even though those meager inches fall miles short of what’s needed.
It’s a momentous problem, of course, because so much of the world’s economy is tied to carbon fuels. While some broad transition is already taking place, it likely isn’t enough — or fast enough — to avoid a precipice that may lead to disastrous, deadly and costly weather changes in our not-too-distant future.
It’s not just “inconvenient truth,” as Al Gore warned us a generation ago. Today, it’s the nightmare at our doorstep and it will only worsen unless we act.
Our half-steps and denials have left us in the position of now needing to act drastically, which is something practically no one expects to see from our leaders. The failure to act more decisively and sooner has put the global economic foundation at peril, for the adjustments needed now would mean greater financial repercussions.
There was long ago a path to a relatively smoother transition on this, but that opportunity is gone now. We’re standing at a stormy crossroads with little choice left to us. We need action sooner rather than later. We need action yesterday.
This issue is really about the world we’re leaving behind for others, much more than ourselves. As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted, “The people who will judge us are children not yet born, and their children, and we are now coming center stage before a vast and uncountable audience of posterity, and we must not fluff our lines or miss our cue. … Because if we fail, they will not forgive us.”
