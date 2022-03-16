A Community Task Force on Elementary School Facilities was formed to study the Yankton School District Pre-school through Fifth Grade Elementary School Facilities and develop a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for recommendations to the Yankton School Board.
A draft of the committee’s recommendations was presented at a Special School Board Meeting on Feb. 28. If you were unable to attend, you are welcome to view this meeting by accessing the following link at the district’s website: Yankton School District 63-3 Special School Board Meeting 02-28-2022.
The proposal to address immediate needs would not require a bond election, rather Capital Outlay Certificates for which the school district has budgeted within their current Capital Outlay funds. Thus, there would be no increase in property taxes and not a need for a bond election.
The next steps beyond the immediate needs are outlined in the proposed recommendations of the committee. The charge of the committee’s work is to provide a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for our elementary schools.
The Yankton School District and our community would need to decide in approximately four or five years how they want to proceed with the other three elementary school buildings — Beadle, Lincoln and Stewart. Depending upon what is decided at that time, there may or may not be a need for some type of Bond Election, to be determined at that time.
A Community Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the YHS Theater. The public is also welcome to attend the following School Board Meeting:
The Task Force will present a final Facilities Master Plan to the School Board on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the regular Board meeting 5 p.m. at the YHS Theater.
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION
Webster Elementary School is currently registering 3- and 4-year-old toddlers for the 2022-23 preschool year. Parents can also print a registration form at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/preschoolregistration
Parents may mail or drop off registrations at Webster School. Toddlers need to be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022. There is a $50 registration fee upon registering, which will be refunded upon enrolling in YSD’s JrK or Kindergarten the following year(s). This is an incredible opportunity, which will have long lasting effects on our students, families and community.
Please call 665-2484 for more details!
SOUTH DAKOTA WEEK OF WORK APRIL 11-15
The South Dakota Week of Work will introduce middle and high school students to career opportunities in their own communities and across the state through job shadows, industry tours, and other business-classroom connections. There will also be live panel discussions with business and industry from across South Dakota. Resources are available on the Week of Work website: https://weekofwork.sd.gov/
CONGRATULATIONS, NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY STUDENTS
On March 15, Yankton High School inducted several Junior class members to the National Honor Society. All of these students met or exceeded the initial requirement of a 3.5 GPA or higher after five semesters with no major infractions from the beginning of their 11th grade school year. We are very proud of these students who were inducted and congratulations to their parents!
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m., currently held at the YHS Theater.
School board meetings are being livestreamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
