The Yankton School Board approved an Option to Purchase Agreement with Kirby Hofer Construction Company for land acquisition, which will be the future site for the new Early Childhood Development Center.

A Core Planning Group of consultants, teachers, parents, community members, school board members and administration have been meeting for several weeks. Their task is to help determine criteria for building adjacencies, functionality, schematic design concepts and building layout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.