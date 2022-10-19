The Yankton School Board approved an Option to Purchase Agreement with Kirby Hofer Construction Company for land acquisition, which will be the future site for the new Early Childhood Development Center.
A Core Planning Group of consultants, teachers, parents, community members, school board members and administration have been meeting for several weeks. Their task is to help determine criteria for building adjacencies, functionality, schematic design concepts and building layout.
The next step will be the Design Development with User Groups. This phase includes functional details added to plans, 2D imagining goes to 3D imagining and material selections. This will also include detailed drawings and renderings to better understand what the facility will actually look like when completed.
Beginning this school year, we will no longer be using a 10 a.m. Late Start during inclement weather. We will begin using a Two-Hour Late Start with the current school year.
Our feedback from parents and especially bus parents has been the 10 a.m. Late Start can be very confusing with the pick-up times. Thus, a Two-Hour Late Start is much easier to adjust pick-up times in town or out of town by simply adding two hours onto your normal bus pick-up time.
I have always felt having a bit more time to make a decision on whether we would actually begin at 10 a.m. or not, would be helpful. The extra minutes going to a Two-Hour Late Start would provide us additional time to make this important decision. Honestly, weather conditions and road conditions can change very quickly, so this extra time will be very helpful.
The extra time also provides more of a window for the County and State to have sanding trucks, plows, etc. taking care of roads in more areas.
IN-TOWN BUSING AND BUS STOPS
The Yankton School District provides a morning in-town bus transportation program at no cost to our students. Parents are welcome to contact their child’s school with any questions or to sign-up for this service.
The 2022-2023 morning In Town bus stop departure times and locations are:
1304 West 30th St./Behind the Fox Stop — 7:45 a.m.
West 25th St.& West City Limits Road — 7:50 a.m.
Piper Street/Behind Bowling Alley — 7:40 a.m.
301 East 25th St./Northgate Manor Trailer Court — 7:45 a.m.
29th St. & Douglas Ave (Stops on 29th St) Apple Creek Apts. — 7:40 a.m.
2112 Green Street/Valley Park Apts. — 7:35 a.m.
Goeden Dr. & Locust St. (Stops on Goeden Dr.) — 7:45 a.m.
16th Street/Behind Pizza Ranch — 7:48 a.m.
911 Memory Lane/Memory Lane Street — 7:40 a.m.
807 West Street — 7:14 a.m.
410 Linn St./Trinity Lutheran Church Back Parking Lot — 7:20 a.m.
304 Pine St./Black Steer Parking Lot — 7:24 a.m.
403 Pearl St./Pathways Shelter — 7:28 a.m.
1014 Cedar St./United Methodist Church — 7:32 a.m.
Birch Road & Peninah St. — 7:37 a.m.
1700 Burleigh/Riverview Reformed Church — 7:40 a.m.
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 pm. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
The public is always welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to lead the Yankton School District. You are welcome to contact me at any time to visit. I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or one of our school buildings. I would also come to your facility or meeting place.
If there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in the future, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Let’s continue to have a great year!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.