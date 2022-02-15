Thursday of last week was USD Day at the Capitol. It was great to see all the red inside the capitol building and the USD bus outside! Guests were President Gestring and members of the President’s Executive Leadership Institute as well as representatives of USD’s health sciences programs talking about the impact USD’s health education programs have on health care across the state. “Dome Dogs” were also served in the capitol rotunda.
The Legislature has reached the middle of the 2022 session. This year there will be 38 days in the session. Tuesday, Feb. 8, was the 19th day of the 2022 session and March 10 will be the 37th day, with March 28, veto day, being the 38th day.
The legislative sessions always start out slowly because it takes time for bills to be drafted, filed and scheduled for committee hearings. This year, 570 bills have been introduced: 218 of them in the Senate and 352 in the House. This is the most bills that have been introduced since 1998.
Every bill is assigned to a committee. Bills are debated on the floor of the Senate only after the bill has been heard and considered by the committee and the committee has decided that the bill should advance to the full Senate. The bills which have been filed are now working their way through these committees and to the floor of the Senate. Feb. 23 is “cross-over” day, by which all bills must have either been passed or killed by the house of the Legislature where they started.
I am the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and we are particularly far behind because we have had so many contentious bills. It is always a difficult decision whether to spend hours listening to all the witnesses who want to testify on a particular bill or whether to limit their time. I think there were at least three days in the last two weeks during which we did not complete the testimony on the bills which we had scheduled for that day. I am still uncertain when we will be able to finish up the work on those bills.
Last year was the first year that many of the witnesses appeared over the internet due to concerns about COVID. This year, witnesses are appearing in that manner frequently. It doesn’t make sense for a witness to take hours to come to Pierre to testify on a bill for 15 or 20 minutes. I felt particularly bad this week when I saw a witness who I knew had come from Vermillion to testify and the bill got put back until late in the afternoon, and they had already left to return to Vermillion.
There have been a few things that have been completed. The Senate must “advise and consent” to the appointment of some of the governor’s appointments. Three of these that we approved last week were new appointments to the Board of Regents. Two of them are Jeff Partridge from Rapid City and Tim Rave from Hartford. I know both of them as they were in the Senate when I first started. The third new Regent is Tony Venhuizen, who was Gov. Daugaard’s chief of staff for a time but also, when he graduated from the USD Law School, was one of the law clerks who worked for the First Judicial Circuit when I was the presiding judge of that circuit.
There was a lot of other legislation which passed the Senate last week and some of the House bills have come over and been passed. HB1050 was passed, which repealed some obsolete lease requirements for the Black Hills Playhouse, and another bill passed was HB1044, by which South Dakota adopted the 2021 Uniform Plumbing Code.
We also learned that Gov. Noem has vetoed SB 76, which the Legislature passed on Feb. 1. The law now is that any lottery winnings over $100 had to be collected in person so that money that was owed, for example for child support, could be deducted from those winnings. SB 76 would have raised that limit to $500, but Gov. Noem pointed out in her veto message that in the past two years, there have been 44 lottery winnings under $500 which were utilized to pay past due child support obligations.
