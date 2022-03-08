For a fleeting moment, something quite unlikely happened in the South Dakota House this week.
On Monday, representatives passed Senate Bill 117, which would have removed the state’s 4.5% sales tax from food. This repeal has been a long-held goal of South Dakota Democrats, who have argued that the tax on food items is regressive because it particularly hinders the poor. Repealing the tax would have reduced state revenues — or, if you will, saved consumers — approximately $82 million a year.
The House gave it strong, bipartisan approval with a 47-22 vote, shipping the measure back over to the Senate.
But that startling moment of opportunity all but vanished early Tuesday when Senate voted not to concur with the House amendments and decided to not even set up a conference committee to reconcile the details.
And, at least as of this writing, that ended that.
Nevertheless, getting the bill that far was a moral victory of sorts, for it allowed a little more light to be cast on this topic.
Earlier this session, some lawmakers were leery about cutting the state sales tax by a half-percent. We harbored that same concern, noting that the proposal came at a time when we aren’t sure what future funding will bring, and it would also undo an increase passed a few years ago specifically designed to help boost teacher pay.
But the food tax is a different matter, since it involves about half as much money (the earlier half-percent reduction proposal would have taken an estimated $150 million from the coffers), and it deals with funds that aren’t earmarked for specific purposes.
In passing SB 117 Monday, House lawmakers seemed confident that the current growth trends in the state budget, even after the federal COVID funds end, will allow for this repeal.
“The money is there. We can do this,” said Rep. John Hansen, R-Dell Rapids. “It is prudent. It is responsible. … I just think we should allow the people to keep more of their tax dollars.”
Also, it stands to reason that, for many people — especially those in the lower income brackets — much of the money not spent on food would be spent on other items, which could help the state recoup some of the difference.
In the wake of Monday’s momentary triumph, Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, was enthused that the bill had made it to that point.
“I think this is the first time a food tax cut bill has made it out of either chamber,” he stated in a tweet. “But I’ve only been following this since I testified on a similar bill in 2004.”
On Tuesday, he responded to a tweet by a Forum News reporter saying the Senate actions were “dimming” SB 177’s prospects. “Dimming seems like a euphemism,” Nesiba responded. “Repeal of the sales tax on food is dead.”
For this year, at least.
The food tax repeal effort may remain an uphill battle in South Dakota, but at least the top of that hill could finally be in sight.
kmh
