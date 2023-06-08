The bad news today is also the good news: Insect season is back and buzzing.
If you step outside, especially in rural areas, you’ll almost certainly encounter this truth. Or more accurately, it will hungrily find you.
While out in the country last weekend, the onslaught was obvious. Some friends and I were sitting on a concrete slab surrounded by gravel, and still the gnats, mosquitoes and whatever else found us. We were constantly swatting them. I occasionally stepped inside a metal building that was terribly warm but at least offered some sanctuary from that constant, crawling sensation of insects alighting around my face and ears. And we yearned for the relief that a stronger breeze might have provided.
In other words, it was a typical spring night like the ones I’ve known most of my life.
But not for all of it.
Last weekend’s experience was quite different from the last couple of years, when there were barely any insects pestering us at all. It felt nice, but it also had a doom quality to it.
This wasn’t an isolated experience. During the last couple of years, I’ve read several national stories on the very same phenomenon. Whether it was due to the overuse of insecticides or other chemicals, or it was an impact of climate change messing with the breeding patterns, the lack of irritating insects was noticeable and reportable.
So, while we were swatting away those bugs last weekend, there was something reassuring somewhere amid that irritation.
Over the last 20 years, there has been a decline of at least 40% (depending on the source) of insect species worldwide, not to mention bee colony collapses and the depletion of monarch butterflies. A University of Florida study released in April examined the decline in insect populations around the planet. The study put much of the blame on loss of habitat, pollution and climate change.
None of that is good news, no matter how good it may feel when we step outdoors.
Insects have an indispensable function in our ecosystem, as they pollinate plants and food crops, devour and remove waste and even prey on other insects, which helps control overall numbers. Without insects, food would be harder to grow and, consequently, costlier to purchase. The bugs are also important in the food chain, providing nutrition to birds and amphibians.
We need them, even though we don’t want them bugging us.
With their apparent return in force this year, have things turned around for insects? Certainly, the abundant snowfall we saw last winter left enough moisture behind to produce great breeding places for the insects, and they have responded accordingly.
But one year doesn’t reverse a trend that’s been decades in the making.
A University of Wisconsin entomology professor, Daniel Young, put things in blunt terms in a television interview late last summer.
If we want to save endangered insect populations, he said, “you’re about 100 years too late. The question can’t be, ‘Can you save it?’ because you can’t, it’s already unsaved. The question is, ‘Can you save enough of it to make a difference in the long term?’”
Young added a point that few of us ever realize. When we go outdoors, we are opting to share space with insect life. “If you want to go out and enjoy nature, understand that you’re out in (the insects’) territory as well,” he said.
To borrow a science fiction phrase, we are not alone — not in this ecosystem.
The insects bugging us this spring and sending us scurrying for repellents (and unorthodox secondary measures like vanilla sprays and Absorbine Jr.) are also our allies. They may be awfully annoying as we smother ourselves with chemicals and brace for the hungry attacks, but the fact is those bugs are also valuable and needed. And the annoyance the insects cause is something to cheer — even as we also curse their wretched existence, which is so tied to ours.
