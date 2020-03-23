The last week of the main South Dakota legislative session saw a number of bills that had been amended in either the House or Senate after passing the other chamber. The amendments then have to be “concurred with.” Sometimes conference committees with three members from each, the House and Senate, are formed to work out the differences and then the full chambers vote on the bill again.
One of the bills that went through this process was SB144, which was changed at the end of session to create an emergency road fund for counties and townships. The road funding was added in the House and came over to the Senate. The bill had strong opposition in the Senate; by a vote of 31 to 4, the Senate voted to not concur. I was one of the four votes to support the road funding. While the bill ultimately did not pass the Senate, funding for local roads was included in another funding bill.
One of the most talked about issues the last couple years has been hemp. I have heard from many constituents on the issue — many for and a few against. HB1008 authorizes the growth, production and transportation of hemp. This will give farmers and industries looking to process hemp products another option to make sound business decisions. There are provisions and funds for law enforcement in the bill which will prevent abuse and alleviate concerns of those who have been opposed to hemp. I voted yes; HB1008 passed the Senate, 30 to 3.
Veto day will be held Monday, March 30. I will go into more detail on the budget in my veto day report.
Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus should visit covid.sd.gov which is an important resource for updates, precautions and what to do if someone has symptoms. There are also resources for businesses impacted during these tough times.
Please contact me with any questions and concerns at 605-660-6468 and Kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
