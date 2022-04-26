A shout-out is due here today to the news that Yankton is scheduled to get its first electric vehicle charging station this fall.
It was announced recently that Yankton Thrive and NorthWestern Energy are helping fund the station, which will be centrally located at Morgen Square along Broadway Avenue.
Several months ago, we noted in this space that it was important to for Yankton to be able to offer a charging station because electric vehicles (EV) are trending toward becoming much more commonplace on U.S. highways in the next decade. Currently, only about 4% of “light duty” vehicles in this country are electric, but that is estimated to rise to about 50% by 2030. Several automakers have announced their commitment to ramping up EV production in the next several years. (It was even revealed this week that Chevrolet will soon start producing electric Corvettes.) As EVs grow even more popular, the need for charging stations will certainly follow suit, and that would be an important development for a tourist destination like Yankton.
Currently, the nearest EV charging station is located in Vermillion. There are a few others in South Dakota, clustered mostly along the interstates, which makes sense.
As we’ve noted before, the location of EV charging stations will soon begin to factor into trip planning. That makes it essential for Yankton to get into this technology.
“Having a charging station in Yankton is great for those who are coming up the interstate or going across and want to jog off for a while and spend some time here in Yankton,” Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan.
She added, “From a tourism perspective, there’s a lot of people from outside South Dakota that are utilizing electric vehicles. This allows them to have a viable option here as a tourism destination. They can come in, charge their cars, stay a couple of days if they choose to.”
Yankton’s first charging station will also be well located. Charging a vehicle is somewhat more time consuming than putting gas in a car. According to reports, the charge times can run about 30 minutes or longer. Thus, the general rule of thumb is to have an EV charging station located in an area where motorists can do other things while the vehicle is getting charged. The Morgen Square area would seem to offer several options in this regard.
There’s also a chance that this will not be the only charging station in Yankton, Wenande said.
“We continue to explore partnerships with other businesses within the community. Having a variety of options of charging stations is also helpful,” she noted. “I know a lot of the car dealers are ordering more electric vehicles for their customers, so I do think the demand for this will continue to grow.”
As it does, Yankton is showing a willingness to meet that demand — and to be ready for the future.
