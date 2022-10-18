Not every landmark Supreme Court decision champions the rights of Americans or limits governmental power in a manner that preserves and protects our constitutional democracy. Some seminal rulings shock the conscience, rock the foundation of the nation and reflect crude and outdated prejudices which, when viewed from afar, are reminders that we have, indeed, made some progress.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Bradwell v. State of Illinois (1873) is such a case. Myra Bradwell held a law degree and had practiced law in Vermont before moving to Illinois with her husband, James, whom she helped to prepare for, and pass, the state bar examination. A few years later, in 1869, Myra decided that she wanted to practice law. She also passed the bar exam and applied for admission. The Illinois Supreme Court unanimously denied her application “by reason of the disability imposed by your married condition.” Underlying the state court’s reasoning was the influence of the doctrine of “coverture,” an outdated legal principle that made a husband and wife one person during the marriage, rendering the wife’s acts null and void.

