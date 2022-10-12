Many of the news media, including the Press and Dakotan (Sept. 30 page five), carried the story about a “much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease” (ALS) which won US approval, “a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines.”
The FDA approved the drug “based on results from one small mid-stage study in which patients with the debilitating disease appeared to progress more slowly and survive several months longer.
“This approval provides another important treatment option for ALS, a life-threatening disease that currently has no cure.”
It was reported that about 20,000 people in the U.S. are living with the disease.
Those 20,000 ALS patients and their families may be interested in learning about an ALS patient, Steven Bishop of the Denver area, who has survived more than 20 years with a diagnosis of ALS.
What lengthened Bishop’s lifespan with such a diagnosis? A non-toxic yellow pill.
A close friend convinced Bishop to listen and learn about a small yellow pill. This is the same yellow pill my brother, Dan, called me about in 2012 when my wife, Kathy, was so sick with Alzheimer’s that she could no longer walk.
This author first heard Steven Bishop speak of his diagnosis and travails with ALS, literally a death sentence according to the ALS specialists in Denver. Steven Bishop was a guest on a telephone conference call in 2012, after Kathy and I had begun taking the yellow pill.
Mr. Bishop told his listeners then that he had become so depressed that he was taking a prescription to relieve his mental distress. He recalled that so many people had called with “magic remedies”, he had literature piled a foot deep on the kitchen table.
But because of good friends, Bishop learned of the pill that had earned a US patent as “the NRF2 synergizer” and had also earned eight US patents for relief of inflammation. Bishop agreed to take the advice and take the pill.
Steven Bishop said that after about a year of taking the yellow pill, he started feeling better and was using weight equipment to get some exercise and noticed that he no longer needed his anti-depressant. He credits “a Positive Mental Attitude, low stress and the little yellow pill leading to my longevity.”
Although the ALS specialists in Denver had warned Steven Bishop to “get his things in order” due to the severity of his disease diagnosis, he is still living. In an email query as to his condition, Mr. Bishop said he “still deals with some residual ALS issues but nothing new at all — just getting old.” Quite a statement from an ALS patient.
I can hear you: “Oh baloney. There he goes again.”
Go to pubmed.gov and in the search bar seek, “Nrf2 and ALS”. Find 101 peer-reviewed medical studies logged with National Institutes of Health and catalogued on pubmed.
Headline of Study Nine: “Cerebrovascular and Neurological Disorders: Protective Role of Nrf2”. Summary of study:
“Nrf2 activity, however, is also implicated in carcinogenesis protective stem cells regulation, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging and so forth. Herein, we briefly describe the Nrf2 pathway and provide a preview analysis of its function and system integration as well as its role in major CNS disorders. We also discuss Nrf2 based therapeutic approaches for the treatment of neurological and cerebrovascular disorders.”
Those who have been diagnosed with other severe disorders may turn to pubmed and in the search bar seek “Nrf2 and (your malady). You may come to understand, as I have in my research over the last nearly 10 years, that two common phrases show up in these searches: “oxidative stress” and “inflammation.”
This yellow pill is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease or condition.
Developed about 2005, the all-natural, non-toxic pill is composed of five ancient, long-used plant-based materials: ashwagandha, bacopa monieri, milk thistle, green tea and tumeric.
After studying pubmed for nearly ten years, I have found many peer-reviewed, scientific studies point out the same common denominators: inflammation and oxidative stress. Seek oxidative stress in pubmed, find 868,660 studies. i.e. the first study “Oxidative stress in Alzheimer’s disease - Oxidative stress plays a significant role in the pathogenisis of Alzheimer’s disease, a devastating disease of the elderly ...”
Seek “inflammation” find 868,660 results. Appears to be a pattern there...
Taken daily, the yellow pill components have been proven to work synergistically to erase one million bits of oxidative stress each second, relieving the body of 40 percent of the oxidative stress in 30 days. It has also earned eight US patents for relief of inflammation.
P.S. In spite of spending $1,200 a month for medicines doctors prescribed for Alzheimer’s patients, my wife, Kathy, had fallen deep into the disease. When I opened the car door for her to get out to go into Mass Thanksgiving Sunday morning of 2012, she could not remember how to move her legs.
I had bought a plastic seat cover to make it easier for her to get into the car, so I moved her legs toward the car door and our granddaughter, and I helped Kathy stand and we walked her into church. My brother, Dan, called me that Sunday night to tell me about the yellow pill. We began the pill Dec. 6, 2012. Kathy and I danced New Year’s Eve.
For info text/call James L. Van Osdel at 605-760-4146
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.