There has been a great deal of public discussion about the proposed social studies content standards that will receive their first public hearing before the South Dakota Board of Education Standards on Sept. 19.
From local, state, and even national press coverage, to discussions in Main Street cafes, comments on social media platforms, and the public comments submitted specific to the standards, it’s clear a robust public discussion has begun on a process that typically draws little interest outside of the education community.
I’d like to take a moment to pull the conversation back to the big picture and offer a few thoughts, not about any particular verbiage included in the standards, or how many times certain words are mentioned, but to ask us to consider what we want our future to be.
The South Dakota Department of Education aspires for all students to graduate from the K-12 system ready for college, careers, and life. This is not something we take lightly. It’s on our website, we discuss it at staff meetings, we share it with teachers and administrators, and we infuse this approach into everything we do.
This means that while we certainly want all students to graduate high school, even more than that, we want them to graduate prepared to succeed in their adult lives. We want them to contribute as responsible citizens, voters, board members, and engaged volunteers who recognize how they can impact the world around them.
As South Dakotans, we want strong standards to guide our educators as they help our kids learn. Good standards frame out our expectations for what our young people learn and the skills they develop. They also serve as the foundation from which educators develop lesson plans and classroom experiences.
With quality standards in hand, great teachers and instructional leaders translate these expectations for students into impactful classroom learning.
Well-prepared individuals often make the best servant-leaders. The goal of these standards is sound preparation, from which our students can effectively develop into the next generation of city council members, Little League coaches, county commissioners, church leaders, and legislators. These standards are the basis from which they can learn to critically analyze information, practice the art of debate, and see their opportunity to lead, equipped with the lessons of those who came before us.
Kids are capable of a great deal, often more than we think. Let’s use this opportunity to ensure our expectations challenge South Dakota students to learn and grow and become our next generation of South Dakota leaders.
