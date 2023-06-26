Russia’s “lost weekend” of rebellion presented to the world a theater of chaos that leaves no one certain what will happen next.
The crisis erupted late last week when Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private Wagner paramilitary army that has been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, railed against the Russian defense minister and publicly criticized Moscow’s rationale for invading Ukraine last year. He also blamed an airstrike last week that targeted his troops on Russian military interests.
With that, Prigozhin ordered his troops on a “march for justice.” They moved from the Ukraine battlefields back into Russia, entering the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and capturing a key military headquarters allegedly without firing a shot. Prigozhin then ordered a march on Moscow, which prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a televised address in which he angrily denounced Prigozhin (a former Putin henchman) as a traitor. The march reportedly got within 120 miles of Moscow when, suddenly, a deal was announced in which Prigozhin would not face charges as long as he went into exile in neighboring Belarus, and the Wagner soldiers were urged to return to the Ukrainian front with no apparent repercussions.
However, this surreal episode only feels like the beginning.
Prigozhin’s uprising, launched for whatever reasons, exposed a weakness in Putin that has not been seen in the 23 years of the latter’s rule. Prigozhin’s grandstanding may have all been a bluff to draw attention to his grievances or an overextension of his considerable ego, and perhaps he saw the deal as a way to wiggle off the hook. His rebellion arguably didn’t fail so much as the plug was pulled, although it’s hard to see what his forces would have accomplished once they reached Moscow.
Still, none of this can be seen as a win for Putin. His authority has been overtly challenged for all to see, and he looked nothing like a strongman. Serious military and political fissures were exposed. “What (Prigozhin) has done is divided the Russians, got them squabbling publicly,” retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack told CNN. “This I believe is a mortal blow to Putin and his regime.”
It was the latest disastrous setback for Putin. It started with his invasion of Ukraine, and then Russia’s inability to suppress the hard-fighting Ukrainians. These actions have united the west, reenergized NATO and driven nations like Sweden and Finland, who remained carefully neutral for decades, to seek NATO membership. Putin has done more to undercut Russia’s national security than any foreign plot could have done. And now, a rebellion has revealed a decay within the Russian system itself.
To be sure, Prigozhin is no hero — he is a former criminal and Putin thug whose troops have a blood-drenched reputation on the battlefields of Ukraine, Syria and Africa. But his actions have exposed a weakness in the highest reaches of power.
All this opens real questions about the future in Russia — a nuclear power and, along with China, a de facto adversary to western nations. It must also stir questions within Putin’s own mind, for he should now be wondering where the next threat may come from in these murky times.
Putin may try to reestablish order on his terms with crackdowns and purges that are a blood-stained part of Russian history. (For his part, Prigozhin would be wise to stay away from any windows.) But whether that would win back the support, respect and (mostly) fear that Putin may have lost in this is a big question.
The weekend’s drama has sown the seeds of possible change in Russia. What happens when and if they germinate could have major consequences for all of us, one way or another.
