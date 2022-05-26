There’s nothing really left to say, I guess.
At least when it comes to American gun violence, all we have is silence.
To be sure, irate and defensive rhetoric is again filling our ears and eyes in the wake of the latest tragedy. But nobody seems to be listening anymore, at least to each other.
So, we’re stuck with an angry, stalemated silence, like the peace of a cemetery on a stormy day.
Tuesday, the latest “unthinkable” incident occurred, this time in Uvalde, Texas, a community about the size of Yankton. (America has more events that qualify as “mass shooting” incidents than we have days in the year — according to the Gun Violence Archive [GVA], there have been 213 such events in the first 145 days of 2022 — so it’s hard to see these things as “unthinkable” anymore.) It happened at a grade school, where 19 children and two adults were slaughtered by an 18-year-old gunman who reportedly had legally purchased two semi-automatic rifles since his birthday earlier this month.
As a nation, we gasped, we wept, we seethed.
But we’ll move on, just as we always have, and the gun issue will fade again into a static drone of political rhetoric and rationalization that will amount to nothing. Just as it always has …
Well, that’s not completely true.
For example, after the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012 when 20 first-graders and six adults were killed, many lawmakers decided we needed to have armed guards in schools and/or train teachers to carry guns. Doing something ABOUT the guns was just out of the question.
And after a shooting at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 killed 23 people, the Texas Legislature subsequently chose instead to approve a permitless-carry gun law.
Whenever we endure this kind of carnage, we usually decide that more guns and less restrictions are the answer.
And that’s what will probably happen again. In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on a New York concealed-carry law, and if the conservative court strikes it down, it may undermine efforts to regulate guns across the country.
IMPOTENCE AND DENIAL
Tuesday’s incident was the 27th school shooting this year, but that’s just a subset of the larger issue of gun violence and mass shootings. They’re still burying the dead in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were gunned down at a supermarket less than two weeks ago. Sometimes, our wounds don’t even get a chance to heal.
As critics have long cried, this kind of violence doesn’t happen in other countries. On the rare occasions when it does, it’s almost never met with the kind of calculated impotence or contortive denial our leaders exude.
For those who see the Second Amendment as a Holy Grail of freedom, that’s great news. (This includes some in South Dakota, which Gov. Kristi Noem this past week declared a “Second Amendment sanctuary” — although, at times, some Americans may wonder who needs sanctuary from whom.)
But it wasn’t great news for the kids murdered Tuesday.
Nor was it great news for their parents, some of whom had to grimly gather at Uvalde’s civic center Tuesday night and provide DNA samples to find out what happened to their children. The DNA was needed to match the parents with shattered little corpses because semi-automatic rounds can do a real number on faces and limbs.
It’s also not great news for whoever is next, and then whoever is after that and then after that …
In the meantime, some of you will demand some kind of action, and you’ll be instantly accused of politicizing the tragedy by people who are seeking political cover for themselves until the latest storm passes. “Now is not the time” to talk about gun violence, they’ll tell you, but they never have an appropriate time — which, again, is not great news for the next victims, whoever you are.
A FAILED COURSE
Any rational examination of our response to gun violence in this country would conclude that whatever we’re doing clearly isn’t working. It’s been a generation since the 1999 Columbine school massacre, but gun laws are generally looser now, and the deaths keep rising. So far this year, more than 7,600 Americans have died in gun homicides, according to the GVA. An estimated 200 people have died in incidents that have qualified as “mass shootings,” which Stanford University defines as three or more people (not counting the perpetrator) being shot in one incident at the same location at about the same time. Also, the CDC reported this week that guns are now the leading cause of death among U.S. children. The Washington Post reported that more than 4,500 children have been shot dead since 2019, which is close to the number of U.S. soldier deaths across 17 years of the Iraq War. America, it seems, is a battlefield, too.
Nevertheless, we’ll stay this failed course.
In fact, our nation’s gun culture seems built on the sturdy premise of failure. The failure of lawmakers to act — or find a spine, as President Biden emotionally put it Tuesday. The failure of attempts to impose universal background checks (supported by anywhere from 83-95% of respondents in various polls) or to outlaw semi-automatic weapons. The failure of thoughts to conjure up better ideas to deal with this nightmare. The failure of prayers to be heeded.
We’re failing the victims of gun violence, and we’re failing their families.
We’re failing the future.
And our failures are once more heralded by the silence — the damning, useless silence — that screams volumes above the benedictions for the dead and the sobs of grieving families who, unlike the rest of us, can never, ever move on.
