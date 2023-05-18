Graduation is a season of eager transition, celebrating both an end and a beginning, while pausing long enough to bask in nostalgia as you leave your old school at last. That’s been at the heart of every commencement I’ve ever attended.
Also, the lessons learned from the past four years are heralded as important tools on the journey that awaits the grads.
This year, that may be especially true.
While I shot photos at the Vermillion High School commencement last weekend, one of the student speakers talked about the collective path that she and her classmates had taken through their high school years. At one point, she mentioned how, when they were freshmen, they went home for spring break in March but never came back due to the arrival of COVID.
This observation was a bit of a jolt for me, even though it was obvious. After all, we’re in the third year of the pandemic, which means these graduating seniors in Vermillion, in Yankton and elsewhere were merely ninth graders when COVID crashed down on us like a meteor. Meanwhile, I can still remember that momentous onset like it was a very, very dark yesterday.
But the remark also made me think back to when I was a high schooler long ago. Back then, high school felt like it lingered forever; when you’re young, the days seem to crawl by so slowly. Only now do I see those distant years as just a few precious, fleeting steps on a much longer and unpredictable journey.
This year’s graduates are wrapping up high school journeys that are really unlike anything most of us have experienced.
These kids had to cope with the monumental unknowns of the pandemic, all while trying to cope with growing up, which is filled with its own set of unknowns.
They saw the world change with a stunning suddenness that forced them (and all of us) down a very anxious and uncertain path without so much as a warning or even a pep talk.
They endured wholesale disruptions in their young lives. What used to be normal was shaken to its foundation; in some cases, the disruptions became a sort of new normal.
They learned to accept the surreal — or the nightmarish — as what passes for everyday life.
They dealt with alternative options such as distance learning, which they might take for granted now (and which some schools have incorporated into their snow days). Honestly, I can’t imagine what that would have been like for me at that age, and not simply because I went to school eons before the internet or Zooming.
They were deprived for a fair amount of time of one of the best things about being a high schooler — connecting with others — but most of them found different ways to connect.
They almost certainly see the world differently now than they did when they were mere freshmen, and not just for the usual coming-of-age reasons that we all experienced. They’ve lived through a once-in-a-century plague, and it will shape them in some way for the rest of their lives. Just what that may mean, for each individual, remains curiously uncertain.
They’ve seen things that should help them adapt better to the changing circumstances and unexpected twists they’ll encounter in the days ahead. All this may give them a unique resourcefulness that could serve them well.
And they may even develop a keener appreciation of the old, “normal” times before the pandemic — that is, if they can even recognize them anymore, for those days were so long ago from their young perspectives and they were much different people in many ways.
All that is now part of who they are. It always will be.
So, I wish them luck, for they deserve it.
I wish them peace, because they need it.
I wish them better days ahead than the last three years they’ve overcome.
And for that reason alone, this graduation season is more than a rite of moving on; it could also be embraced as a victory lap.
You, Kelly, should admit that you wish you would have performed as a prudent journalist and investigated the many physicians who successfully saved lives through ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and zinc. Instead, you wished the dissenting critics of the covid scam would shut up, take the vax and mask up like good citizens were supposed to.
How many grads lost loved ones due to the official protocols, specifically Remdisivir? How many lives were affected by the drastic increase in heart/circulatory problems because of an experimental drug? How many... and this is the important question for you to really consider... would be with us yet today had you played your role as a serious journalist seeking truth? Perhaps all of them?
When the information was made available, you and the media hoard chose to ignore the alarms sounded by us, the dissenting voices begging for you to just look into those who were saving lives.
You should wish that you may never be held accountable for what choices you made and the many lives lost due to your arrogant refusal to seek the truth.
