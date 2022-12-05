An existing partnership between a local youth organization and a mental health provider has turned into an important tool for dealing with one of the fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton and Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (L&CBHS) expanded a partnership that’s been in existence for about four years to help kids cope with the psychological toll created by the pandemic. These issues range from feelings of depression to rudimentary matters such as normal social development and interpersonal relationships.
This sprang from an outreach effort that began four years ago, when L&CBHS started working with the club to offer an alternate avenue for general youth counseling. The Boys & Girls Club was a natural fit, and the counseling efforts were undertaken with parental approval.
But, according to a story in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan, the pandemic created an extraordinary, and perhaps overwhelming, set of new issues such as isolation and anxiety. (After all, it was tough enough for adults to deal with those problems; for kids, it was a huge new area of doubt.)
At first, the sessions were conducted remotely via an iPad when social distancing was still required. Now, with that hurdle gone, the demand for the service has risen.
“Post-pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of depression and anxiety,” said Koty Frick, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. “We’ve also seen a lot of anger outbursts and our younger kiddos being withdrawn.”
The club’s staff has been trained by L&CBHS personnel to look for signs of potential issues, which could lead to referrals.
This impact is not unique to Yankton. The scientific journal Nature reported over the weekend that the pandemic “is having a significant impact on the mental health of young people around the world, with heightened isolation and psychosocial distress.”
Also, the pandemic lockdowns and isolations likely hindered the social development of very young children, who are now being exposed to others. According to a Bloomberg article over the weekend, toddlers have “fallen behind with their social skills” after growing up in a more restrictive/protective pandemic atmosphere.
Tami Ambroson, L&CBHS Youth and Family Services director, noted, “Without having been exposed to daycare or other places during the pandemic, youth are coming in without those social skills that they would have been exposed to in those settings prior to the pandemic.” This can lead to anxieties and other issues.
The partnership between the Boys & Girls Club and the L&CBHS is the ideal avenue for dealing with these issues: L&CBHS offers the services, while the club is the convenient and familiar location for the outreach. It’s also helpful for families to have access to such a service at the club.
“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback on the location (at the club) being so beneficial because we were able to go to their children rather than (the parents) having to worry about transportation or work schedules,” Ambroson said. “I think it really helps with that consistency and removing those types of barriers for meeting with their kids.”
While COVID-19 is technically still part of our lives, we are learning to live with it on many levels. This is important as we continue to un-knot all the tangled issues that have come with the pandemic. The partnership between the Boys & Girls Club and L&CBHS is a vital resource to help kids moving on from the long, complex COVID shadow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.