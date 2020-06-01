Unfortunately, the Riverboat Days board of directors made the right decision last week in canceling the August festival for 2020.
It was no doubt a hard decision. Riverboat Days draws an estimated 100,000 people each year and reigns as probably one of the biggest summer festivals in the Upper Plains. Its impact on Yankton and the area is considerable.
So, too, will be the impact of its absence, which makes it unfortunate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered in so many ways the past three months, and it’s clear now its impact will linger for a very long time.
Riverboat Days is just the latest event scuttled by the pandemic. Last week, for instance, it was also announced that Yankton’s Fourth of July fireworks display has been postponed, for now, until perhaps sometime later this summer. Also on the list are Yankton’s Ribfest (postponed), Tabor’s Czech Days (canceled), Freeman’s South Dakota Chislic Festival (canceled), Yankton’s Old-Iron Tractor Ride (canceled), the Riverboat Days Extreme Bullriding event (canceled) and Yankton’s Summer Band concert series (canceled). And that is an extremely partial list.
The cancellation of Riverboat Days acknowledges the elements of timing that simply can’t be ignored in staging of such events.
There is practically no annual event that can be canceled or postponed with only a week or two of notice. With Riverboat Days, for instance, there are countless moving parts that have to be considered — such as entertainers, vendors and volunteers — and can’t be mobilized on short notice. Several things have to be lined up literally months in advance. Right now, there is no guarantee how much the COVID situation will dissipate, if at all, by August.
Also, the projections for the state’s coronavirus peak must also be considered. It’s believed that South Dakota may hit its COVID peak in early July, which doesn’t mean the infection crisis will instantly or quickly disappear within days thereafter. Given those projections, it is likely that COVID infections will still be happening and hounding us in late summer.
One should also keep in mind that this pandemic will probably strike us in waves. As has been stressed by many health officials, other waves of the pandemic are likely because that’s the nature of viruses. (For instance, during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, it was the second wave that caused the deadliest pain, especially in this area.) The timing of a possible next wave of the coronavirus, if it happens, is unknown, but it’s a reminder again that the threat won’t go away soon.
Ultimately, the primary concern of Riverboat Days directors, as well as organizers of all area events, must be for public health and welfare. It has to override everything else.
That’s why the decision was the best one for the Riverboat Days board to make. It’s a hard prospect to face, and we wish it could have played out differently, but at this moment, this is the best — and wisest — move.
kmh
