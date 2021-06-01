Here’s one last word on the opening of Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center, which received a lot of attention with its debut this past week. That attention has been well-deserved.
Still, to really appreciate this new venue that is now part of Yankton’s landscape, you needed to be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning and then stop in at the official public opening Monday.
The Saturday event was for sponsors, workers and city staff, plus various contest winners, giving them a taste of what this $11million-plus new facility was all about. It was chilly and breezy, but about 100 people turned out. This was a manageable number that gave attendees a good idea of the facility’s layout and offerings.
Monday was the first official day the facility was open to the entire public. (It was open Sunday for season pass holders.) Instead of the temperature being in the low 50s, as it was Saturday morning, the mercury Monday afternoon climbed to 80 degrees at the Yankton airport. It was a day that simply felt like the start of summer, and the aquatics center was packed. The parking lot was filled with vehicles, and there was a steady stream of people coming in. Inside, the slides were doing big business, the zero-entry pool and the lazy river were busy, and the competitive pool had a crowd. In short, it was EXACTLY the kind of day that proponents, planners and dreamers of this facility always had in their heads as they mapped out this idea’s path to reality.
The aquatics center is the newest of its kind in the region, and from all reports, it may be among the best. If Monday was any indication, it will also be immensely popular.
Obviously, that was just one weekend and the facility clearly has a massive curiosity factor going for it. That newness will no doubt be a big driver throughout this inaugural season.
But the aquatics center does appear to have all the elements to be a very popular draw. That means it has the potential (which was on display Monday) to draw people from around the area. Notably, it can also lure in people who flock to the lake area and who, because of zebra mussel issues in the lake, have been taking their kids to Vermillion and Norfolk to use those water parks. That practice steered people and money away from Yankton; we’re confident that the Huether Center can address that issue.
The aquatics center can be more than just a quality-of-life piece to Yankton’s puzzle. It could also be a tourism driver that can serve this community and its people well for a long time to come.
This has been suggested before, but we can now see it with our own eyes. The future for the aquatics center is now, and it’s impressive.
