I know I’m not the only one who misses the smell of burning leaves that once dominated autumn.

It used to be a staple of the season in small towns like Menno, where I grew up. The withered leaves would be raked up into prodigious piles everywhere, usually along roadways, then they would be ignited and something hypnotic would happen in watching those piles turn into racing, crackling flames and smoke. I recall driving into Menno late one fall afternoon and seeing layers of smoke wrapped around the whole town. It was like a shroud that matched the darkness of that crisp, overcast day.  

