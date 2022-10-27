I know I’m not the only one who misses the smell of burning leaves that once dominated autumn.
It used to be a staple of the season in small towns like Menno, where I grew up. The withered leaves would be raked up into prodigious piles everywhere, usually along roadways, then they would be ignited and something hypnotic would happen in watching those piles turn into racing, crackling flames and smoke. I recall driving into Menno late one fall afternoon and seeing layers of smoke wrapped around the whole town. It was like a shroud that matched the darkness of that crisp, overcast day.
That’s mostly a thing of the past now as burning leaves inside many towns has been curbed, although I completely understand why. If you had open windows or clothes hanging out to dry while leaves were burning in your neighborhood, you shut yourself in or paid the price. If you had asthma, an allergy or some other respiratory issue, it was probably miserable.
So, while I miss it, I can certainly do without it.
But this year, we seem to have an inferior and unfortunate replacement for those old smoky days.
This has been a very dusty fall, a product of extreme drought, strong winds and ample opportunities for farmers to harvest their dry, brittle fields. We aren’t being swallowed up by dust storms, but there is often a thin layer of grit in the air that looks like a faint haze in the daylight and a little like fog around farmyard lights at night.
For me, this autumn air sometimes causes me to sneeze and cough a lot if I’m outside for a while and the wind is right. (I have to point out that wearing a COVID-era mask seems to offer me some relief.) I check out weather apps frequently and, many days, our air quality is rated as poor even if the sun is out and the skies seem sparkling.
I’ve noticed other curious effects.
Last week, for instance, I shot a photo of a combine harvesting a dirty field of soybeans north of Yankton. I’d been driving around trying to find such a photo, and then I spotted the opportunity when I noticed a column of swirling dust a mile away that was rising in the air like smoke from a fire. Knowing there was a burn ban on, I drove toward that cloud and found my target.
On Sunday, I was at the office late in the afternoon when it started raining. It wasn’t much of anything, as has been the case so often lately, but when I went back out to my car, it was coated with small, light-brown splatters. Whatever rain hit the ground had collected some dust on the way down. It had really been a mud shower.
A good rain would cleanse the air and hold the dirt and grain dust down, at least for a little while, until the winds and warmth return and the process arises again. It’s raining as I write this (naturally), but it’s not enough to provide anything practical on any front in the long term — and more help really isn’t in the forecast. It hasn’t been for a long time.
Meanwhile, meteorologists confirmed during a weather webinar last week that we appear to be headed toward a third straight La Nina winter. There’s a good chance this will produce conditions that are warmer than normal and perhaps drier than normal (although winter is typically so dry anyway, reaching normal isn’t setting a lofty bar).
This “triple dip,” the first since 1998-2001, isn’t a surprise, for weather officials have been mentioning it for a few months. Recently, a meteorologist remarked that, in a triple La Nina, the third year is often the worst. What that means exactly wasn’t made clear. However, a recent Bloomberg article headlined “The World Has a $1 Trillion La Nina Problem” warned of more weather extremes in coming months, meaning ruined crops, shipping disruptions and even lost lives.
Against all that, a little dust isn’t the worst thing, but it is also the tip of a dirty iceberg.
And, of course, none of this bodes well for next spring when soil moisture will still be desperately needed in these parched parts.
Until then, we have the dust that stands in for the smoke of those ancient autumn days. It isn’t nearly the same thing, and unlike those old piles of burning leaves, there’s no way to tamp it down when you’re done with it. We can only try to wish it away. But wishes, like dust, seem to come and go these days on any swirling, random breeze.
