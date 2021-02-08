It’s hard to believe it, but already Week Four is behind us, and we are nearing the halfway point of this Legislative session. We have been hard at work covering a variety of potential laws.
One proposal, SB57, would require state employees to pay a portion of their health insurance premiums, with that expense compensated by increased salaries. Currently, the state pays all premiums for its employees. Because many state employees could make larger salaries working in the private sector, a generous benefits package is important and has been a big draw for qualified applicants. Having heard from a number of state employees who are concerned by the proposal, I voted against SB57. It passed the Senate, 27-7.
SB44 would authorize sports wagering due to the passage of Amendment B, which was approved in the November election. The legislation would allow sports wagering in Deadwood casinos and in the tribal casinos. SB 44 does not contain a provision for statewide wagering on mobile devices, an issue that has been raised by many people since the measure was put on the ballot. There are several other bills that would allow for betting outside of Deadwood. Every year, millions of dollars are spent by South Dakotans in Iowa, where people only have to be physically present within state boundaries to legally wager. Many also place wagers on online sites illegally, an action which carries a minor penalty but it was said in committee that no one has been prosecuted in South Dakota for wagering on sports. I voted in favor of SB44, which passed out of the State Affairs Committee, 8-1.
SB112 would require any statewide office appointment made by the governor to be approved by the South Dakota Senate, similar to cabinet appointments. Statewide offices include the positions of attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and commissioner of schools and public lands. Currently the Governor has the power to make appointments to any of these offices if there is a vacancy, without Legislature approval. I voted in favor of SB112, which passed, 32-2.
I was the prime sponsor of SB138 on behalf of the municipalities. Cities currently must introduce their budgets by September. SB138 moves the deadline to Nov. 1. A later annual deadline for formulating budgets will give cities a chance to make more accurate predictions of certain expense items, such as insurance and payroll, which are often finalized later in the year. More accurate budgets are better for governments and the taxpayers. SB138 passed the Senate unanimously.
I can be contacted at 605-660-6468 and Kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
