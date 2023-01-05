As I look another new year in the eye I find, at this stage of my life, the greeting is much less a challenge and more of a wary gauging, an acquiescence even.  

It’s not goals or commands I have for this New Year, but questions. Questions like: How do we create the conditions necessary to evolve in a way that supports us all? How do we begin to see everyone as more connected than separate? How do we get people to stop squabbling long enough to ask themselves: Who do we want to be? What values do we want to embody?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.