The reactions to watching lawmakers select a new Speaker of the House in Congress last week probably varied in the eyes of the beholders. Republicans may have viewed it as either frustrating or heroic, while Democrats likely got some amusement out of it. Americans in general were probably perplexed and put off by the intra-party drama.
But the spectacle should also be viewed as worrisome.
With Republicans grabbing a narrow majority control of the U.S. House last November, the first step in organizing Congress for the new term was the formality of promoting the GOP’s (formerly) minority leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, to the majority role of Speaker of the House. However, a group of about 20 Republican hard-liners demanded more and more concessions; with that, McCarthy failed to get the simple majority needed to win the speakership through most of four days and 14 ballots, until he finally prevailed on vote No. 15. It was the first time the process had been that contentious in 100 years, and it was the longest holdout in terms of balloting since before the Civil War.
McCarthy prevailed after numerous negotiations and concessions to the holdouts, although the scope of the deal remains unknown.
This was not a promising start to the 118th Congress.
It suggests that the “Freedom Caucus,” a group of the most conservative members of the House, plan to wedge themselves into a position to exert as much influence as possible on the new Congress, and they aren’t afraid to play chicken with the congressional process to push their agenda.
Some may see this as a good thing, for it’s a means to finagle dramatic change in the beltway.
But it also figures to lead to what amounts to political hostage-taking.
The holdout members in the Speaker vote were willing to drag this matter out to get what they wanted, no matter the optics of the situation. And, given some of the emotional and physical confrontations that were on display toward the end — within members of the GOP — it’s clear that these tactics didn’t go down well with some people.
How will these lawmakers work with other Republicans and Democrats on other issues that will come up in the session? (Some members of the Freedom Caucus have publicly referred to Democrats as “the enemy,” if you are seeking some insight.) How much power will the new Speaker of the House even have left in all this?
We’re going to find out rather quickly.
Being a party out of power gives you the luxury of being a disruptor and a resister — opposing, delaying and finding other tactics to derail progress.
However, when you hold the reins of power, disrupting and resisting become unworkable. You need to stand for something, first and foremost, and you must also be able to strike deals and fashion compromises at times. That’s how the process works.
Trying to govern by brinkmanship, by grinding business to a halt until others surrender and flirting with crashing the system, will lead to even greater and more damaging drama than last week’s Speaker vote.
South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Republican, admitted last week on CNN, “It doesn’t matter what the rules will be. It doesn’t matter who the speaker will be. It’s going to be a chaotic two years.” That does not bode well for anyone.
