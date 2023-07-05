In the years ahead, U.S. agriculture as we know it will be shaped by transitions. Recent figures show that 34% of our nation’s farmers and ranchers are above the age of 65, and only 8% are younger than 35. Supporting the next generation of agricultural producers will be crucial to keeping people on the land, ensuring rural communities are vibrant, and strengthening our food system.

For beginning farmers and ranchers to be successful, they must be able to manage risk. One of the tools available to them is crop insurance, a series of federal programs that protect in the case of crop, livestock, or revenue loss.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.