Two years ago, the Yankton School District (YSD) asked residents for a property-tax opt-out — the third time such a request had been made. After two earlier failures, the request was granted by voters, approving a four-year opt-out with a maximum draw of $1.85 million a year.
Now, thanks to an unexpected rise in enrollment, YSD officials are proposing to cut taxpayers a bit of a break.
The school district announced Monday that it plans to lower the draw from the opt-out for the next budget year by an estimated $400,000, or about 22% below what voters approved for the annual draw.
It’s a prudent decision, one that would fulfill a promise made by school district officials when they were pitching the opt-out to voters in 2020.
“One of the things that we told people was that calculations for the opt-out were based on enrollment projections. We were hoping that (they) would go up,” YSD Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle said Monday night. “We told the public that if our enrollment changes, if there’s an opportunity to take less of the opt-out, we would certainly make that recommendation to the school board.”
This also points to the benefits of community growth and development.
In 2020, school district officials based their projections on a district-wide enrollment of 2,740 students. But as of the official school census reporting day last September, YSD stood at 2,770 students. District officials also project that enrollment should stay at that level, or perhaps grow a little bit more.
That’s subject to a number of variables, but it also stands to reason that the more families Yankton can attract, the better the odds of maintaining or boosting enrollment figures. That could very well translate into YSD drawing less money from its opt-out allotment during the next two years.
This has been a point that has been made in this space before, as well as by school and community officials. Continued growth can produce a lot of benefits for Yankton, and that includes bolstering local tax coffers. It can also produce an easing of some current tax burdens — in this instance, the school’s opt-out funding.
YSD and, by extension, Yankton are in a relatively rare position in terms of its opt-out. Many school districts that are in an opt-out situation aren’t seeing a lot of growth and aren’t able to deliver a break to their patrons.
Monday’s announcement is a good sign, one we hope offers more promise — and more such opportunities — down the road.
