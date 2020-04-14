This last month and especially these last few weeks have been tough on all of us in Yankton County. It has been a struggle to adjust to a new normal, but I would like to take this time to express my appreciation and gratitude for those in the community who have really been outstanding in this crisis.
Thank you to all of our medical professionals. Thank you to the nurses, doctors and so many others who have been working many difficult and long hours. We appreciate you.
Thank you to all of our first responders. Thank you to our law enforcement personnel, deputies, jailers, emergency medical personnel, firefighters and emergency management. We truly appreciate your leadership and efforts to keep us safe.
Thank you to all our Yankton County staff, City of Yankton staff and so many others for continuing to keep operations going. We appreciate you.
Thank you to The Center, the United Way, Contact Center and others for continuing to help those less fortunate in our society. The assistance you provide is more important now than ever before.
Thank you to our school teachers and staff for continuing our children’s education during this very difficult time. We appreciate you.
I want to thank countless others too. There are many in our communities that are sometimes overlooked, but now more than ever we see how vital and important their jobs and duties are.
Thank you to our farmers and ranchers for growing the food we rely on each and every day. Thank you to our Military and National Guard who continue operations both in South Dakota and overseas. Thank you to our manufacturing sector for continuing to make products that are keeping our economy going. Thank you to the truck drivers for keeping the products and food shipments moving during this difficult time. Thank you to the grocery store workers who get up each and every day to keep the store shelves stocked. Thank you to all the cooks and food professionals that continue to make meals for adults, elderly and our school children. Thank you to our radio stations and newspapers for keeping us informed. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to the custodians, maintenance workers, and cleaners who are doing extra duty keeping areas not only clean and operational but also disinfected.
If there is one lesson that we all learn from this global pandemic, I hope it is how much we rely on each other. Nobody is more or less important than anyone else and we all need to work together.
I also hope that when this is all over that we realize how important it is to bring critical manufacturing back to America. As we watch our dedicated and amazing citizens sewing face masks for healthcare workers, I hope we recognize that it is unwise to rely on China to produce almost all of our goods to include essential medications. We must bring our manufacturing base back to the USA, or at least North America. Finally, when this is all over I hope we realize that our place on this earth is fragile, and certainly not guaranteed. We all must do what we can to take care of the community that we live in; and encourage clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and a safe environment for our children and future generations.
