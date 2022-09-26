Lately, it may feel a little like a running joke whenever Yankton County declares a burn ban. It seems that such declarations are followed within a few days by just enough rainfall to lift the ban and allow open burning in the county again. (One almost wishes the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management [YCOEM] would announce such a ban whenever the rain is needed.)

But burn bans are serious business and should not be taken lightly. While those little shots of occasional rain may help things temporarily, they don’t do much to alter the long-term trajectory.

