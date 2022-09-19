Every one of us has the power to be the one that helps save the life of a person that may be in crisis or contemplating suicide. We can each be the one, but how?

Suicide hurts all of us and no matter your stage of life, income, sex, race or religion, suicide does not discriminate. According to the Department of Health, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in South Dakota. In 2020 there were 185 suicide deaths and the leading cause among individuals 10 to 19 years of age. During 2011-2020, 79% of suicides were male, and 21% were female, and the suicide rate of Native Americans was 2.5 times higher than whites.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.