Yankton Area Arts is well on its way to securing the G.A.R. Hall long term, but we still need your help!
In October, we launched a Dollars for Doors campaign to raise funds to update and repair the doors of G.A.R. Hall and add period-appropriate structures like an awning to offer weather protection. Because of the historic nature of the doors and the building, these updates will be costly but will secure our building and ensure YAA’s longevity in this notable Yankton treasure. We have a goal of raising $25,000 for the entire project and thanks to many donors in our community and beyond, we have raised nearly $9,000 so far. You can be a part of this important campaign by making a donation to the Dollars for Doors campaign by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org or by texting Dollars4Doors to 44-321.
• Currently on display in the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is an exhibit by Vermillion artist, Susan Heggestad who works in prints, paper, and mixed-media sculpture.
“As an artist, I am drawn to printmaking and papermaking, traditionally feminine handicrafts, and installation,” she wrote. “The connection, for me, is a keen interest in our gendered experience of the world. Hands and the human form make up the imagery that appears again and again; our bodies are the vehicles through which we understand the world around us. Everything we know is mediated through the body.”
Susan’s exhibit “Because” will be on display in the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery through Tuesday, Feb. 15. The gallery is open Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
• Each year Yankton Area Arts celebrates youth artists in our community with an exhibit of their work. The Annual Youth Art Exhibit will feature students from Yankton High School. Guiding these artists are their instructors Peter Deming and Justin Brunick. The last time the high school displayed their work, the exhibit was cut short by the start of the pandemic.
We are excited to have our doors open once again for these young artists Friday, Feb. 18-March 29, with a special reception honoring the artists and their teachers on Friday, March 4.
• Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 19-21! Applications are now open to fine artists and fine crafters interested in having a booth in Riverside Park. Applications are due March 1. More information and online applications can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org.
• There is always a lot happening in Yankton! Mark your calendars to attend “Trophies,” a play by John J. Wooten and Directed by James Hovland Jr. going on at Mount Marty on Feb. 3-5. Want tickets? The first person to call the Yankton Area Arts office TODAY (Friday) and mention this article will receive two free tickets to the show! While you attend the show, be sure to stop in Bede Hall and view the exhibit “Pops of Color,” by Kathy Dehring, a local balloon artist. Her exhibit is on display through Feb. 26.
YAA is seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
