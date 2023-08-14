A few miles north of Burbank, on Highway 50, two identical historical markers read, “On November 25, 1935, 17 farmers from Clay and Union counties held an historic meeting at the Manning/O’Connor store in Burbank. Their purpose was to form a consumer-owned corporation which would allow the rural residents of this portion of southeastern South Dakota to provide themselves with central station electric service. At that meeting, Clay-Union Electric, the first rural electric cooperative in South Dakota, was formed.”

As I’ve shared, the Legislature’s work is more comprehensive than the time in Pierre in January and February. Our interim time focuses on having more in-depth discussions, reviewing progress on projects, and getting the opportunity to see and hear firsthand about industries and initiatives serving South Dakota’s people. During the past month, I’ve had the chance to learn more about one of our state’s most essential tools in our economic development — our rural electric cooperatives.

