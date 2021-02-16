Week 5 began with one of the most significant proposals of the session which was the proposal for a needs-based scholarship program.
South Dakota does not currently have a needs-based scholarship program. SB171 will create the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship Fund. Students attending public, private, technical and tribal colleges will be eligible. Recipients of the scholarship will have to commit to living in the state for three years following graduation from their program. This will be a way to help South Dakota’s workforce needs. If this bill passes, South Dakota will contribute $50 million to a $200 million endowment. SB171 was heard in State Affairs. During this session, spending bills are heard in various committees, and if the committee approves of the spending bill, it is referred to the Appropriations Committee with a do pass recommendation. SB171 was unanimously referred to Appropriations with a do-pass recommendation.
As in past years, there is a variety of bills relating to putting measures on the ballot. SB77 requires a certain font size for petitions. I have been opposed to making changes to the petitioning process in the past and I also voted against SB77 as I didn’t feel a larger font size is a requirement that is needed. SB77 passed the Senate, 20 to 13.
HB1046 limits liability for exposure to COVID-19 for businesses and other entities. HB1046 is supported by school organizations, health care organizations and business groups. This bill will prevent frivolous lawsuits related to the pandemic against businesses and others. If any company or organization was intentionally spreading COVID they would still be subject to liability. I voted in favor of HB1046; it passed the Senate, 29 to 3.
I can be contacted at 605-660-6468 and Kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.