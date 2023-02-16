We have completed 21 days of the 38-day session for 2023. This year we’ll consider 221 Senate proposals and 259 House proposals. The goal of the majority in the Senate is to advance an agenda that propels South Dakota forward with advancements in education, economic development, workforce, fiscal responsibility, and election integrity.

Much work goes into the bills that are heard in the legislature. Sometimes it’s unclear why a good bill doesn’t move forward. That happened this past week with HB 1169, which would further define what life of the mother entails in our current abortion trigger law. The full title is an act to authorize the performance and reporting of medical procedures to avert a pregnant female’s death or physical impairment and to declare an emergency.

