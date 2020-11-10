In the wake of a tumultuous election season for a country that, at times, seems hopelessly divided, we find ourselves today standing on a small piece of common ground called Veterans Day.
Once a celebration of peace and a remembrance of loved ones and comrades who had fought (and died) in a mighty global struggle, Veterans Day has evolved through the years and through all the wars since into a day of solemn tribute to our soldiers past and present.
It’s a common ground we need today.
The election was indeed grueling, and it still hobbles on, at least in some minds. It exposed the raw political nerves that sometimes define the many differences between us.
It’s easy in such times to forget that there is even more that binds us than divides us.
For a moment, allow Veterans Day to jog those memories.
Admittedly, the day isn’t what it used to be. When the memories of World War I were still fresh and unforgettable, the day featured parades and great community programs — a genuine stirring of the soul. But as time passed, the original reasons for Veterans Day faded away with the original soldiers of that conflict. While it’s still a day of remembrance, it’s also a day that some find too easily ignored.
Nevertheless, this is a day we need to remember because it’s a day about cost.
It’s about the cost of war and the cost of peace.
It’s about the cost of freedom.
It’s about the cost some of us have been willing to pay.
It’s about the cost of the living and the dead — the cost of courage.
It’s about the cost we sometimes take for granted.
And it really is about what we all share.
America is a diverse nation made up of a mosaic of people from infinite backgrounds and bloodlines. And yet, we’ve managed somehow, and probably against considerable odds, to make it work for 244 years. And it’s taken all of us to do that, generation after generation.
But none of it would have withstood the angry storms of history without those who were willing to defend this vast idea of America, to put their lives on the line for the nation and for us, and perhaps even die fighting for our liberty and our deliverance.
That fact binds us together, no matter what our political backgrounds or ethnic origins, no matter what our views and outlooks.
Veterans Day is a moment we can all share.
The feeling will surely fade again in this busy world, with a pandemic bearing down and the hectic holiday season looming ahead. But on this Veterans Day, please try — for even a few moments — to remember and appreciate the common ground we all inhabit, and the soldiers who have made it possible. Without them, we are not us. And that’s the overwhelming truth that defines this hallowed day.
