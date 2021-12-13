You really can’t begrudge Kim Malsam-Rysdon for stepping down as the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health.
She has served in that position since 2015, but the last 22 months have probably felt more like a lifetime for her, or for any health official dealing with a once-in-a-century global pandemic.
Prior to the arrival of COVID-19, there’s a pretty good chance that few South Dakotans could probably have named who their health secretary was. And in the scheme of things, that’s how a health secretary would want it, for it means there was little cause for such urgent attention.
But these have been different times, and Malsam-Rysdon has been one of the familiar faces and explanatory voices the people of this state have turned to in dealing with — and understanding — this pandemic.
Along the way, she has helped shepherd a state response as best she could amid a lot of unknowns and, one might suspect, some political inconveniences.
For instance, Malsam-Rysdon, along with State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton, spent many media briefings on COVID emphasizing the need for safety precautions such as social distancing and masking, even when (for example) others in state government were not following those recommendations. They also urged South Dakotans to get vaccinated, even though some people in this state were not willing to adhere to or even tolerate such advice.
Malsam-Rysdon was asked about these things frequently by reporters during the briefings (which were discontinued this past summer), and she held her ground, not choosing to call anybody out while continuing to promote the safety measures that have been a staple of our pandemic defense.
She also helped organize the vaccination effort in this state, which coped with a lot of uncertainties about supply in the earliest days. After the change in presidential administrations last winter, the vaccine supply became much more predictable and easier to administer. For a while, South Dakota did quite well in dispensing vaccinations until it hit what now appears to be a brick wall common to many so-called red states. Nevertheless, Malsam-Rysdon helped get things running as smoothly as possible.
And, like everyone else in the health field, she endured COVID surges, hospitalization crunches, plant outbreaks and various other crises and general situations. There have a lot of dramas these past 22 months.
It wasn’t all perfect, of course, but Malsam-Rysdon did a great job during an extraordinary emergency. In the briefings, you could sometimes hear the weariness in her voice, especially during last fall’s surge, and you could also detect her uplifted spirit when the vaccines began changing the landscape. Clearly, she rode this roller coaster along with everyone else.
She’s leaving to join the private sector, which is a loss for the state. But she will be leaving behind a legacy of great service that likely saved lives in this very uncertain age.
We wish her all the best.
kmh
