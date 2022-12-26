The selection and analysis for this year’s Ten Remarkable Decisions are discretionary choices and commentary by the authors. This article does not represent the views of the University of South Dakota. The 10 decisions are listed in rank order, with the most important listed No. 1, the second most remarkable listed as No. 2, etc.
1. Committee Appointed to Rectify Bar Admissions. The Supreme Court announced on Nov. 21 that it was appointing a diverse investigatory committee of attorneys “to study the process for admitting attorneys to practice law in South Dakota.” This decision is a recognition that the status quo has not been working. South Dakota’s rural communities are either wholly unserved or drastically underserved. Important positions remain unfilled statewide in States’ Attorney offices and in Public Defender offices. Additionally, there is now an established track record of qualified law graduates being denied a license to practice law in South Dakota. Current and recent South Dakota law graduates have become hesitant to attempt to remain in South Dakota and risk non-admission. Bar licensure is more easily obtained in neighboring states. These problems have arisen in large part because the Supreme Court has been tethering “competency determinations” to the NCBE (National Conference of Bar Examiners). Reliance upon the NCBE is an abdication of the self-determination process that should remain in state. It is an outsourcing of a decision-making process to a testing protocol which has been nationally criticized (with supporting statistical data) as discriminatory and inappropriate. Prior to Nov. 21, the Court resisted pleas to review the licensure process. The creation of this Committee comes only after a contested legislative hearing in regard to HB 1023 which would have reinstated the diploma privilege. It should also be noted that the situation has been exacerbated over the past 7 years by the Court’s decision to not only rely wholly upon the NCBE, but to actually raise the score required to pass the flawed multiple choice portion in order to become licensed. The practice of law cannot be simulated by protracted and esoteric non-linear multiple-choice questions. The Court’s enhancement of the admission criteria 8 years ago resulted in a drastic reduction in the admission of new attorneys. Only 39% of the test-takers from USD Law School’s graduating class of 2016 passed the bar exam and became eligible to be licensed. Hence, qualified graduates have been choosing to go elsewhere, with the rural communities and other important positions lacking adequate legal representation. The creation of this Committee is a long-needed breath of fresh air and an opportunity to establish more suitable, non-discriminatory criteria for bar licensure in South Dakota.
2. Quadriplegic tort victim denied a day in court. GODBE v. CITY OF RAPID CITY, 2022 S.D. 1. Plaintiff was catastrophically injured and rendered a quadriplegic as a result of a bicycle accident caused by her tire being caught by an improperly protected storm drainage grate maintained by the City. The trial court granted summary judgment to the City and the S.D. Supreme Court affirmed, with one Justice dissenting. Justice Kern’s dissenting opinion appropriately points out that affirming the summary judgment denies Plaintiff a day in court. Plaintiff is denied the opportunity to establish facts which demonstrate key issues, “regarding whether [the] Grate had perpendicular straps welded to it that were ripped off, whether the City engaged in intentional, bad-faith spoliation of key evidence, and whether the City had constructive notice of highway damage.” This decision is more likely a victory for the City’s liability insurer, rather than for the City itself. It is a denial of justice for the quadriplegic victim.
3. Hasty efforts to seal criminal records of state senator fall short of intended effect of secrecy. RAPID CITY JOURNAL v. CALLAHAN, 2022 S.D. 38. South Dakota’s Senate Majority leader was arrested for DUI. This charge was plea bargained to careless driving with 6 months’ probation. The senator’s attorney and the state’s attorney persuaded the magistrate judge to seal the record from public inspection through certain machinations. The Rapid City Journal was denied access and took its case to the S.D. Supreme Court. This decision addresses several issues, but fundamentally ruled, on a 3-2 basis, that the Journal was entitled to see most of the records. South Dakota has been very stingy in applying favorable “open records” principles in most settings. This decision yields the correct result. Sadly, two Justices (Chief Justice Jensen and Justice Myren) would have upheld the machinations orchestrated for secrecy, espousing the view that newspapers in South Dakota have “no legal right” to petition the high court for redress.
4. Court upholds fundamental liberty protection against illegal searches by refusing to extend the community caretaker doctrine. STATE v. GRASSROPE, 2022 S.D. 10. The police officer pulled over a tan car which might possibly have been a car carrying the perpetrator of domestic abuse. The car was exiting the parking lot of the apartment building where the abuse was possibly occurring. The dispatcher notified the officer that the car of the possible abuser was silver (not tan) before the officer pulled over the tan car. The magistrate judge suppressed evidence thereafter gathered by the police. The State appealed this ruling. The S.D. Supreme Court affirmed, rejecting the State’s argument that the officer’s actions were justified under the “community caretaker doctrine” (triggered in situations involving 1) an excessively slow-moving vehicle, 2) a parked vehicle with engine running and driver apparently passed out or sleeping, and 3) a situation where an occupant of vehicle reasonably appeared to be a domestic disturbance victim). This decision is logical and a positive recognition that the 4th Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure is alive and well in South Dakota. One sees only a few decisions by the Supreme Court protecting individual liberties. It is nice to see this one.
5. Beware of surreptitious recordings. GANTVOORT v. RANSCHAU, 2022 S.D. 22. During a “tumultuous divorce” proceeding, Wife arranged for secret recordings to be made of the Husband in his office, by placing a voice-activated recording device in the window sill. Wife made a total of 51 recordings, prior to securing the services of her Attorney. Nonetheless, the Attorney downloaded and preserved the recordings. When the case came to trial, Wife’s attorney offered two of the recordings into evidence. The divorce court refused to receive them into evidence, on the basis of illegality under SDCL 23A-35A-20. The Attorney next made an offer of proof, informing the divorce court of their contents. Subsequently, Husband sued both Wife and Wife’s attorney, asserting three claims: (1) invasion of privacy, (2) aiding and abetting invasion of privacy, and (3) civil conspiracy. The trial court granted the Wife’s Attorney summary judgment on all three counts. The S.D. Supreme Court reversed and remanded on Count 2, holding that a cause of action existed as to the Attorney on the theory of “aiding and abetting.” This decision makes the top ten list because it brings awareness to the illegality of such “eavesdropping” recordings — so much so, that the wife’s attorney (who had nothing to do with the original recording) is now in a position of possibly being liable in a civil claim for damages.
6. Illegal immigrant status of victim of crime should be disclosed to jury. STATE v. DICKERSON & REECY, 2022 S.D. 23. This case goes to the heart of current public debate on immigration and also splits the SD Supreme Court, with 3 justices on one side and two on the other. Here the victim of aggravated assault was an undocumented immigrant, but the trial judge prohibited the Defendants from bringing the victim’s immigration status to the attention of the jury. The trial judge reasoned, “allowing evidence of a victim’s immigration status might deter people from reporting crimes.” The jury convicted. The S.D. Supreme Court reversed, accepting Defendants’ argument that their 6th Amendment right to confront and cross examine witnesses was violated. Justices Salter and Kern dissented, stating that the illegal status of the victim “lacks logical relevance” to the issues. This is a difficult case, as evidenced by the fact that it divides the Court on a 3/2 basis. Still, it is difficult to subscribe to the majority viewpoint, especially given that the habitual-offender male Defendant entered the victim’s home wearing a mask and assaulted and robbed the victim at gunpoint.
7. Criminal conviction reversed on basis of insufficiency of evidence. STATE v. ALEXANDER, 2022 S.D. 31. This Defendant was “convicted of violating SDCL 40-1-23 for having a ‘potentially dangerous animal,’” in connection with his Rottweiler and two pit bulls. The S.D. Supreme Court reversed because there was insufficient evidence to establish that the dogs were in fact “dangerous.” This is a difficult case and one can certainly be sympathetic to the neighbor who was in fear of the unrestrained dogs. Nonetheless, as was ultimately determined by the S.D. Supreme Court, the state failed to prove an essential element of the criminal offense. A reversal of a criminal conviction on the basis of “insufficiency of evidence,” rarely happens. But this case is one such reversal. This case makes the top ten list because it represents the Court’s continued willingness to analyze “sufficiency of evidence” assertions in regard to criminal convictions.
8. We protect our workers. DITTMAN v. RAPID CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 2022 S.D. 34. This employee injured his back on the job. Through a series of referrals, employee was able to obtain a successful spinal fusion surgery by a specialist in Colorado. The Department of Labor and the trial court accepted the argument of the Work Comp insurer — that payment for this surgery should be denied because the doctor was an “out of plan” medical provider. The S.D. Supreme Court reversed, holding that the “out of plan” doctor’s expenses were compensable because his services had been secured as an appropriate referral. The S.D. Supreme Court interpreted the relevant statute and regulation favorably for the employee. This decision makes the top ten list because the high Court has once again protected South Dakota workers, unlike the work comp insurer, the Department of Labor and the trial court.
9. & 10. Additional remedies for workers (other than work comp) curtailed. ALTHOFF v. PRO-TEC ROOFING, INC., 2022 S.D. 49 and RIES v. JM CUSTOM HOMES, LLC, 2022 S.D. 52. Although Workers Comp provides a flexible remedy for employees injured on the job, there is a trade-off in that employees are barred from suing employers through normal civil actions. This bar exists through the imposition of statutory “immunity.” This immunity is not absolute, however. Nonetheless the S.D. Supreme Court has extended the immunity in questionable scenarios. The Althoff and Ries cases mentioned here are situations where civil remedies would seem to be permissible in South Dakota Circuit Courts. But the S.D. Supreme Court in each case has decided otherwise, limiting remedies to workers.
In the Althoff case, the employee asserted that his employer committed an intentional tort which justifies a cause of action outside of Work Comp. (Employers do not enjoy immunity from intentional torts.) Although the trial court upheld the employee’s theory, the S.D. Supreme Court reversed in favor of the Employer, finding that the facts alleged were not sufficiently egregious to establish an intentional tort. The trial court’s approach appears to be the more appropriate analysis. The result by the Supreme Court is that the estate of the deceased employee is precluded from suing the employer notwithstanding the fact the employee fell to his death because his employer, despite having been cited by OSHA on three separate occasions prior to the employee’s death, willfully and intentionally failed to follow OSHA regulations.
In the Ries case, the employee of a Sub-Contractor attempted to assert a civil claim for negligence against the General Contractor. After collecting work comp benefits from the Sub-Contractor’s insurer, employee filed suit against the General Contractor. Notably, the General Contractor’s Work Comp Insurance Policy did not list the employee as being covered and the Sub-Contractor’s Work Comp policy did list the employee. Employee’s injuries were substantial, requiring numerous surgeries and a knee replacement. The S.D. Supreme Court held that the General Contractor enjoyed immunity and could not be sued. This decision is a 4-1 ruling, with Chief Justice Jensen dissenting. Chief Justice Jensen’s dissenting opinion establishes that his view is the correct one and the one which provides justice for the injured employee.
