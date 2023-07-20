Our Momentary Oasis

For the moment, I’ve been thinking about a drought year long ago when my mother told me that my dad had an unusual reaction after one particular rain event.
The moisture fell in one of those spotty, hit-and-miss storms so common to summer, but it was enough to give the crops on our family farm near Menno a good and badly needed soaking. However, the rain was so isolated that it barely helped anyone else.
According to my mom, my dad’s reaction was one of guilt. He didn’t know why we got lucky while so many others missed out. It made it hard for him to sleep that night, she said.
I think back on that these days as I see news reports of the weather around the country and around the world. Many places are baking in record heat, while other locations are drowning in torrential rains. People are collapsing from sweltering temperatures; kids are being swept away by raging floodwaters; some souls are fleeing wildfires that are nearly impossible to control …
But not here, at least not at this moment.
As the hellish weather churns on and on across much of the Northern Hemisphere, the Yankton area has been relatively pleasant this month. We’ve had a few scattered but decent rains— for which we were long overdue — and the temperatures have mostly been agreeable after a really warm June. On the day earlier this month when it was reported that the world had just recorded its warmest-ever average temperature, I was wearing a jacket, mostly because it was raining, which is as good of an excuse as any these days. In a couple of area fields, I came across some of the best-looking mid-July soybeans I think I’ve ever seen …
So, why us? Why are we missing out on all the misery?
I shouldn’t ask too many questions, I suppose, and instead just bask in our fleeting good fortune — heck, even the wind hasn’t been too bad. July has given us the kind of summer I always yearn for in the coldest depths of winter: a warm, soft, dreamy respite from that frozen reality. Now, it also seems like a refuge from a world that’s alternately burning up or drowning.
It hasn’t been perfect, of course. We’ve endured thick smoke from Canadian wildfires on occasion, and it’s given some of our days an eerie Martian look. I went to Viborg last weekend to shoot photos of the Danish Days parade, and when I arrived, I opened my car door and the air smelled like an ashtray and the sky was a reddish white, with the sun covered by a translucent veil.
We live in a world now of increasingly volatile weather extremes, which again is one of the consequences of climate change. You may refuse to believe that and dismiss me as an extremist, but the evidence is clanging all around you. However, it also creates a cause-and-effect situation, which likely explains why it’s been relatively temperate here while it’s been very un-temperate elsewhere.
For the moment, we’re an oasis.
This has happened to us before. For instance, one October about five years ago, the temperatures here nosedived drastically and we were unseasonably chilly for a couple of weeks. I later saw a map of the world’s temperature averages for that month, and nearly the entire planet was in shades of orange and red indicating above-normal to much-above-normal temperatures — except the Dakotas, which were a conspicuous below-normal blue. It was proof, I semi-rationalized, that we lived in the coolest place on earth.
Lately, I’ve encountered dispatches of the miseries being felt elsewhere. Some are lighthearted: A Facebook friend who lives in Texas posted an anecdote of a neighbor who decided to try baking a loaf of bread in her hot-to-the-touch mailbox. And it worked: The loaf rose and baked in about 45 minutes. Hot mail, indeed.
We can chuckle about it or thank the heavens that we are, for the moment, escaping all that.
But it probably won’t last; these moments never do.
Which brings us to the forecast. As I write this, a heat wave is looming in our future, with hot, muggy temperatures expected next week and into early August. But, as my brother pointed out, it’s supposed to get hot in the summer. In fact, next week is, on average, the warmest time of the year for the Yankton area. However, while the mercury is expected to soar for several days, the temperatures aren’t forecast to be brutal, like bread-baking Texas brutal, or 128-degrees-in-China brutal as it was last week, or two-weeks-at/above-110-degrees-in-Phoenix brutal like it is now …
For that, we can be thankful, at least for this moment.
But for how long is anyone’s guess.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.