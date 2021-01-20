Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at two Legislative Cracker Barrels sponsored by the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee.
The dates for the 2021 Cracker Barrels will be:
• Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m.;
• Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m.;
Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the cracker carrels be held via Facebook Live. This is a facilitated event. Questions may be submitted prior to each event by calling the chamber prior to the events 605-665-3636 or you may log on to the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and submit your questions during the live presentation.
Cracker Barrels are held during the South Dakota State legislative session. Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Rep. Mike Stevens will be available to answer questions.
For more information, please contact the Chamber at (605) 665-3636 or visit their website at: www.yanktonsd.com.
CDC QUARANTINE MODIFICATIONS CONTINUE
Prior to Christmas the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopted modifications related to the quarantine period for close contacts of positive COVID cases. The South Dakota Department of Health and the Yankton School District continue to follow this new guidance.
If your child has been identified as a presumptive close contact at school, you have these options:
• Option 1: You may wait until the DOH calls to confirm your child is a close contact (remain in school). Upon confirmation from DOH, either the 7-day or 10-day quarantine requirements begin.
• Option 2: You may choose to remove your child from school to begin the 7-day or 10-day quarantine requirement.
See 7-day and 10-day quarantine requirements below:
— 7-Day Quarantine Requirements (All requirements must be met.)
1. Has had no symptoms during the 7 days
2. Has had a NEGATIVE COVID-19 Test — Test taken day 5 of quarantine or later.
3. Continues to monitor symptoms for the remainder of the 14-day period.
— If student becomes symptomatic, stay home, seek testing and advice from your medical provider
— 10-Day Quarantine Requirements (All requirements must be met.)
1. Has had no symptoms during the 10 days
2. Has not been tested on Day 5 or later during quarantine
3. Continues to monitor symptoms for the remainder of the 14-day period.
— If student becomes symptomatic, stay home, seek testing and advice from your medical provider.
FREE COVID-19 TESTING AT YANKTON HY-VEE
We have been in contact with Hy-Vee regarding a program they are offering for Free COVID-19 Testing at our Yankton Hy-Vee. Below is a link to the Yankton School District Website with additional information. If any questions please contact the local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 665-3412:
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID-19
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, which I will update at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District:
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being live-streamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
