Bringing attention to issues the public may or may not be aware of is a large part of serving the citizens of District 18 as a representative.
One of those issues is encroachment on private land in the form of conservation easements being used as a tool in this international program; 30x30 or “America the Beautiful” bringing an agenda to permanently protect 30% of the world’s land and oceans in their natural state by 2030. The program was initiated through Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Change at Home and Abroad” (86 Fed. Reg. 7,619), signed Jan. 27,2021.
Proponents of 30X30 argue climate impacts are human-caused, and permanently preserving 30% of America’s land and oceans is necessary to reverse climate change.
At the first Yankton County Commission Meeting of April, I presented a resolution opposing 30X30 to the Yankton County Commission. The reason being to request the county officials to not only make a statement to the State of South Dakota and federal agencies that Yankton County is opposed to any land grab by the federal government, but also to educate the citizens of 30x30 and why it is important to be aware: This program is being initiated with the use of conservation easements.
A conservation easement sounds like a great idea to pass land onto future generations, available for wildlife preservation, farming, ranching and hunting. The problem with a conservation easement is landowners willingly convey control of their land to a third party for perpetuity. The fundamental right of “private property” is void.
Control of the land is the essential element of a property right, but when a conservation easement is signed, that right is gone forever. The land use cannot be changed in the future unless it is spelled out in the easement at the time of the signing of the easement.
Landowners place land into conservation easements to apply for an IRS tax deduction, and if denied, the land remains in a conservation easement forever. In most cases, the conservation easement reduces the taxable value of the land, causing property taxes to go up for surrounding landowners and revenues to decline in the state and counties. Because valuations and control are no longer in the hand of the landowner, the land is undesirable real estate to sell for future generations also.
The resolution opposing the 30X30 — or now Renamed “America the Beautiful” — is a warning label to protect unsuspecting landowners who may not be aware of the consequences of their desire to do the right thing for future generations.
As your elected representative, it is my responsibility to represent you and your constitutional rights, especially private property rights, your right to live free of government encroachment or enticements.
Please feel free to reach out to me to discuss further if you have any questions or concerns.
