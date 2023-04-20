Bringing attention to issues the public may or may not be aware of is a large part of serving the citizens of District 18 as a representative.

One of those issues is encroachment on private land in the form of conservation easements being used as a tool in this international program; 30x30 or “America the Beautiful” bringing an agenda to permanently protect 30% of the world’s land and oceans in their natural state by 2030. The program was initiated through Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Change at Home and Abroad” (86 Fed. Reg. 7,619), signed Jan. 27,2021.

