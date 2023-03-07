We are headed into the final full week of this legislative session. We will be back for one last day at the end of March for Veto Day. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work on your behalf the last 9 weeks.
This past week, the governor signed into law a bill that will have a very positive impact on our State and shore up its economic strength. Gov. Noem traveled to the southeastern part of the state to sign SB 76, which recognizes out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession in South Dakota, cutting government red tape that could have slowed down our economic growth. This will make it easier for employers to find qualified workers and help address the workforce shortage problems all of South Dakota has been experiencing. I’m proud to have supported this proactive, solution-oriented approach.
In signing the bill, Gov. Noem said, “By streamlining the licensing and certification process for workers moving to our State, we will be ready to welcome them. We can help them kick-start their new lives here in South Dakota. People moving their lives, businesses, and families here want the chance to be part of our record-breaking economy. This legislation lets them do just that.”
The changes to our laws and regulatory rules will be especially welcome in District 17, part of our region’s Siouxland metro, which was recently recognized as the top economic development community in the United States for populations under 200,000 people by Site Selection Magazine. It will also help our University community to continue to attract top talent. A growing healthy economy will keep our best and brightest in South Dakota with a growing and thriving business climate providing employment opportunities.
Another economic growth measure that could be headed to the governor’s desk is SB 120. The House approved the measure to allow development groups to have more funds to invest in industrial park-style areas by reducing their tax burden. This will be extremely helpful for places like District 17’s North Sioux City industrial park. Supporting these kinds of infrastructure investments leads to long-term economic growth, an expanded tax base, and new opportunities for jobs and businesses.
Both these bills highlight opportunities for supporting the private sector by getting the government out of the way, which benefits our state and citizens. These changes with long-term positive effects are crucial to securing a strong and prosperous future.
During this final week, our task will be to finalize our state’s budget, including any one-time spending for projects. We will also work through differences between the House and Senate on several bills, including the effort to reduce the tax burden. So far, the session has been very efficient and orderly. We’ve been able to make good progress for the State.
It is important to me to hear your thoughts and opinions. My email address is chris.kassin@sdlegislature.gov, or you can always call/text me at 605-670-9698.
Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you.
