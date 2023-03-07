We are headed into the final full week of this legislative session. We will be back for one last day at the end of March for Veto Day. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work on your behalf the last 9 weeks.

This past week, the governor signed into law a bill that will have a very positive impact on our State and shore up its economic strength. Gov. Noem traveled to the southeastern part of the state to sign SB 76, which recognizes out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession in South Dakota, cutting government red tape that could have slowed down our economic growth. This will make it easier for employers to find qualified workers and help address the workforce shortage problems all of South Dakota has been experiencing. I’m proud to have supported this proactive, solution-oriented approach.

