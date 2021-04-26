The Yankton City Commission was again engaged in the topic of medical marijuana Monday night, searching for a direction regarding a topic that will officially move past the discussion age and into actual legal territory in a little more than two months.
Meanwhile, the Yankton County Commission has been investigating the same issue. The commissioners also see what’s looming on the horizon and are searching for a path forward.
Both governing bodies face the same future.
As such, it may be practical for the city and county to study and prepare for this issue together.
They should do so because they both face the same problems and issues.
The first and biggest problem is that neither the city nor the county — or anyone else in the state — has received much guidance from the state on the matter.
At this point, it needs to be reiterated that lawmakers appeared fairly certain early this past session that the implementation of medicinal marijuana, which was mandated by an overwhelming vote of the public last November via Initiated Measure 26, would be delayed, as the governor proposed. It didn’t seem (at least from an outside perspective) that there was much urgency about this new law that was coming at lawmakers like a freight train. (The same held true with recreational marijuana, which is now held up in the courts, but that’s another issue.) Efforts to push off the medicinal law by a year were scuttled because many lawmakers realized that the will of the people — expressed in a 70% approval of IM 26 — could not be so easily dismissed or even postponed.
So, here local officials are, in the last week of April, with little in the way of guidance regarding what is going to happen come July 1. You can often sense the frustration among those officials as they search for answers and try to formulate plans.
Since they share those same unknowns, it makes sense that they should look for the answers together, perhaps as a task force or something even less formal than that. By working together in gathering this information, they can avoid duplication and, hopefully, reach their answers collectively.
This doesn’t mean that the city and county will necessarily share the same path moving forward. Chances are they will approach the issue a little differently and adopt their own rule variations to better accommodate their circumstances.
But for this moment, time is of the essence. A lot has to be decided in about nine weeks to prepare for the demands of the new law. It would seem that working on it together would be best for everyone involved.
