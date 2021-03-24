The fiscal year 2022 (FY22) budget was based on the revenue projections that were made on Feb. 15 in Joint Appropriations. The discussion followed the presentation of Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM) and the Legislative Research Council (LRC) Fiscal Services on their predictions for future revenues for the state.
For FY22 the two projections were about $75 million apart with LRC having the highest number. There was much discussion about the forecasting from both perceptions. BRM was basing their numbers on global economic factors and LRC on historical trends and correlations. The governor was also weighing in on the fact she perceived less growth since any growth for FY22 was probably going to be based on federal funds relieving general funds and more stimulus dollars going to individual households which would be spent and add to growth in sales tax and other revenue generators during FY22.
The debate went back and forth with both houses. Initially the houses agreed to put $25 million of one-time receipts below the line for the next fiscal year one-time spending. Leadership of both houses was involved with the discussion with the governor and concluded to have an additional $15 million fall to the bottom line. When said and done, the final general fund numbers were $1,834,033,439 plus the $25 million of one-time sales-and-use tax receipts for a total of $1,858,313,439, with $15 million remaining or not being spent and falling to the bottom line.
The funding projects for FY22 approved were the governor’s budget requests for the agencies and priorities of both houses which included $1 million to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to be used for working with South Dakota businesses and communities for attracting workforce and businesses to our state. State employees received a 2.4% increase. The Board of Regents received an additional $500,000 that would be split between SDSU and SDSM for faculty for bioprocessing research.
The Department of Health was approved for three disease intervention specialists and five public health assistants. Due to an increase in STDs and the contact follow-up needed to address the disease detection and prevention and follow up needed to support those individuals that are dealing with infectious disease more people are needed in these areas.
The Department of Education received $19.3 million for state aid due to the 2.4% increase recommended by the governor and supported by the Legislature.
The Department of Public Safety was funded for one additional metrologist. The state currently has one metrologist and there is need to prepare a second one for the eventual retirement of the existing metrologist. Wildland Fire Reorganization moved this division from the Department of Ag to the Department of Public Safety. It seems to align more with public safety than ag. Therefore, all the costs associated with that division were moved from ag to public safety.
The Department of Corrections additions include community housing expansion in Sioux Falls for parolees to have transition housing by an increase of 26 beds that are located in the community; one FTE for manager of Compliance and Risk, five additional parole agents, two PreP Entry specialists that assist parolees into the community and one shop foreman for prison industries.
United Judicial System received an increase for judges’ salaries and clerk of courts a pay plan. There was a bill that passed both houses for the increase in judges’ salaries. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had testified that there continues to be a lack of qualified candidates for judge appointments due to the compensation and a large turnover of clerks for the same reason. The private sector provides higher compensation, and our compensation is the lowest among the five surrounding states. The combined increase was $472,854 for judges and the clerk pay plan was $209,486. There also was a security coordinator FTE for UJS. The Legislature had requested additional dollars for the employee compensation for the Auditor General staff, part-time session staff and IT server equipment. The governor in her budget had not approved this request but the Houses both approved which was $81,300.
The major focus on FY22 was provider reimbursement specifically for those community support and home-based programs that serve the developmentally delayed population and the elderly. All Medicaid providers received the 2.4% increase. There was much discussion about providers that are reimbursed on a methodology rate which is based on the costs they submit to the state for the care provided. In the compromise, it was determined that 100% of methodology would be added to the 2.4% increase. Therefore, in DSS, home services (RN and HM) would see a 12.3% increase, Group Care in DSS would receive a 16% increase, Community Behavioral Health under DSS would see a total 8.4% increase. Under DHS, long-term care would see an 8.6% increase, Community Support Providers (CSP) a 15% increase, which included receiving additional dollars than the other groups due to their inability to recruit staff and in home services (RN and HM) would receive a 14.7% increase. Under DOC, Psychiatric Residential Treatment/Group Care would receive an overall 5.2% increase.
On a final note, the levies were adjusted according to the 2.4% increase for education. This is known as the Cutler/Gabriel amendment. Base teacher salaries increased by 2.4%, which goes from $51,367.47 to $52,600.29. The levies are set for 2021, pay 2022 were Ag $1.409, a decrease of $0.034; Owner Occupied $3.153, a decrease of $0.076); and Commercial/Other $6.525, a decrease of $0.157. The levy for Special Education was $1.470, a decrease of $0.014) which is the same for the three categories.
The final budget is balanced and focuses on meeting the needs of South Dakotans.
Thank you for the privilege of serving District 18.
