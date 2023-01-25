The pace of the second week of the legislative session has picked up as expected. Typical weekdays start with committee hearings in the morning and then action in the full House in the afternoon.
The week began with budget hearings from the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Department of Health Services (DHS). These hearings were informational, and a significant focus was Medicaid reimbursement. This is a complex subject, but if you want to understand how Medicaid (and now Medicaid expansion) funding impacts our state, you must start with an understanding of FMAP. So, I thought I would share some basics.
A joint agreement between the federal government and the states funds Medicaid. The federal government pays states for a specified percentage of medical program expenditures, called the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage or FMAP. Each state’s share is based on its per-capita income (PCI). South Dakota uses a blended FMAP rate because our fiscal year starts in July, while the federal fiscal year begins in October. The blended FMAP uses one-quarter of the previous federal fiscal year and three-quarters of the next federal fiscal year. Additionally, to moderate large fluctuations in a state’s FMAP, per-capita income used in the formula is averaged over three years.
Our committee has to consider how the state’s portion of the Medicaid funding may change due to our strong economy (meaning the state’s share will increase from 42.77% to 44.58%*) and how the expanded enrollment could also affect state spending because of increased costs to administer the program. Although it is worth noting as an incentive for states to expand eligibility for Medicaid, the federal government will pay 90% of the costs for the new Medicaid Expansion population. Additionally, due to the timing of South Dakota passing Medicaid Expansion, the state will receive an additional 5% enhanced FMAP for the first two years of implementation.
Who knew those two trains going in different directions at different speeds and what time they arrive in St. Louis from our seventh-grade math textbooks was preparation for understanding the FMAP formula.
As I said, it’s complex, and that’s just for starters. The federal government sets the FMAP rate as detailed above. The state legislature has the authority to select the reimbursement level for Medicaid providers, which includes the rate methodology (or how reimbursement is calculated) for payment to the community-based service providers in our state. This rate methodology is as complex as FMAP, but it is essential to know as we discuss the critical funding shortfalls facing our Medicaid providers. Many rural hospitals will benefit because of the expansion, and long-term care providers will benefit from increased funding for their methodology. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point closed on January 14th, citing underfunding of Medicaid as one of the main reasons. The Elk Point facility’s shutting down joins a troubling trend. With its closure, more than 12% of licensed nursing facilities in South Dakota will have closed their doors in the last five years. That also means jobs have been lost, and our rural communities are hurting. The Governor proposed moving community-based Medicaid providers to 90% of methodology, which includes nursing facilities, and there is discussion about moving them to 100%. This essentially means Medicaid providers will be reimbursed at a higher rate. And again, the federal and state cost will be based upon FMAP for traditional Medicaid and Medicaid expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.