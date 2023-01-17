The first week of session lays out the expectations that the governor is hoping to achieve, the issues facing the S.D. Judicial System and an overview of the selected tribe to provide insight into the concerns/issues of the Tribes of South Dakota. Each of the speakers provides insight and priorities of their perceptions of what the people of South Dakota are asking for and/or needing to achieve their quality of life.

The Joint Appropriations Committee assesses and vets the budget requests, the bills asking for funding for specific projects and/or needs and proposes a budget that will fund the priorities of the speakers that I alluded to in their state of the state addresses. The foundation to fund priorities rests on what the concluded revenue for 2024 will be and then what of the requested expenses can the Legislature fund.

