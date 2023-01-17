The first week of session lays out the expectations that the governor is hoping to achieve, the issues facing the S.D. Judicial System and an overview of the selected tribe to provide insight into the concerns/issues of the Tribes of South Dakota. Each of the speakers provides insight and priorities of their perceptions of what the people of South Dakota are asking for and/or needing to achieve their quality of life.
The Joint Appropriations Committee assesses and vets the budget requests, the bills asking for funding for specific projects and/or needs and proposes a budget that will fund the priorities of the speakers that I alluded to in their state of the state addresses. The foundation to fund priorities rests on what the concluded revenue for 2024 will be and then what of the requested expenses can the Legislature fund.
The process begins with reviewing the agency budget requests which come from the governor. The Unified Judicial System provides their budget requests. The special appropriations that come from the governor or legislators for one-time dollars have their own bill hearings. Finally, there are dollars that have not been used in the FY23 bill because more than the approved budgeted revenue from ongoing receipts came in and/or reversions of unused dollars by agencies; those all go back to the general fund. These dollars are found in the FY2023 General Bill Amendments bill to be used for agency budgets for services and upgrades to agencies. The unknown requests are bills from legislators asking for support of specific projects that have originated from their constituency base.
This week, Joint Appropriations started with the review of budgets that generally have little change in revenue/expenses over the course of years. Therefore, general and federal fund amounts remain consistent. The usual increase is associated with the salary package that the governor has recommended in her budget. The committee was provided with an overview of the economic climate that the Bureau of Finance was using for the projections the governor was making for her budget requests.
Certainly, the recommendation by the governor to take away the sales tax on food has a large impact on revenue. The planned replacement is continued economic growth that the state has been experiencing over the last two years.
The committee will be vetting out the assumptions used to predict the continue economic growth and the differences that the Bureau of Finance & Management (BFM) and legislative fiscal staff have in finalizing on the right numbers. Data indicators presented offered a mixed review of factors that contribute to the economy. Recent growth in sales and use tax, housing starts, BFM requesting three FTEs for current workload needs, and the governor proposing a new data system for them at an estimated cost of $70 million. School and Public Lands are asking for a small increase for equipment for land management; PUC, Treasurer and governor’s office all remain the same as FY23. The Veterans Affairs Agency is adjusting to the different FMAP changes that are associated with the Public Health Emergency status that provides Medicaid with additional dollars thru reduction of the state match over quarters. They, too, are facing staffing shortages and having to contract for RNs. That ask is about $480,000. This has also resulted in them having to reduce beds available for veterans because they don’t have enough staff to meet the required needs of their residents. Tribal Relations and the Retirement System also had no additional asks. The Investment Council is asking for over $3 million for their incentive compensation plan for their employees. These employees make our pension system so strong, and we are competing against a private sector that can very quickly take away our best and brightest. To stay competitive, we need to have an incentive program that will retain these individuals. Again, the dollars for the incentive programs are only paid out when investment income is positive for the state during both good and difficult times. The dollars come from the interest earned in the pension program not general fund dollars. The military is asking for state match on some buildings that the feds will pay for. The Legislature is asking for an increase of one FTE for staff and dollars for the formula for funding legislative pay.
If you have questions/concerns, please contact me. Jean.hunhoff@sdlegislature.gov or call 605-660-5619. There is a cracker barrel at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan 21, at RTEC.
