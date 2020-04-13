The South Dakota Interim Rules met online for their first meeting for the interim. The meeting went well with presenters in Pierre and on the telephone.
• The Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners amended rules for the general application requirements regarding an applicant’s condition related to their ability to practice.
The major change is in application completion. The applicant states whether the applicant is currently suffering from any condition for which the applicant is not being appropriately treated that impairs the applicant’s ability to practice medicine in a competent, ethical, and professional manner.
Written and oral testimony at the board’s hearing indicated that the specific reference to mental health and substance abuse problems inappropriately excluded the variety of conditions that may also influence an individual’s ability to practice. Another comment suggested specifying mental health and substance abuse problems stigmatized these conditions and may prevent individuals from seeking appropriate treatment. Proponent testimony at the rules hearing supported the rationale provided at the board hearing.
There were no opponents, the committee voted the process complete.
• The South Dakota Board of Economic Development amended rules to address the changes made during session in the REDI fund for loans to support multi-family housing.
Proponents presented the following amendments: Definition for “Multifamily housing” to include housing containing two or more dwelling units, including in an apartment building, duplex, triplex, quadriplex or townhomes. The term includes house intended for lease or purchase by the occupant. The project added the definition when the term is used in conjunction with multifamily house, the term means new multifamily housing or the acquisition and refurbishment of existing multifamily housing.
Under eligibility requirements, it was amended that the creation or retention of primary jobs is not required for the loan.
Under factors for board action to consider in making the loan added in the case of multifamily housing, the impact of the project on the availability of workforce with the project areas a project which consists solely of multifamily housing was considered. With the loan agreement section added, no employment agreement is required for a project consisting solely of multifamily housing.
Under maturity and interest rate added in the case of a project consisting solely of multifamily housing, the maturity of the loan may not be more than 30 years from the date of loan closing, with payments amortized over not more than 30 years. I wanted clarification regarding refurbishing multifamily housing that was already in existence and being used. The question was, would this allow for an owner of an apartment complex to receive dollars to improve the apartment complex and then current tenants could be displaced by tenants paying higher rental rates. The answer was that was not the intent. However, in the response, an example was that an apartment complex in Pierre was refurbished (not by the REDI loan) and that shops were then added in the lower level. A question again raised: Could this potentially happen with refurbishing under this loan to fund retail as well as the apartment improvements? Answer: Hypothetically it could, but again, that would need to be decided by the Board of Economic Development. There were no opponents. The committee voted the process complete.
• The South Dakota Board of Examiners in Optometry amended rules to:
— clarify existing language for release of prescriptions;
— establish and clarify the process for license renewal and late renewal fees;
— update and clean up continuing education requirements and documentation;
— revise requirement of notification of change in professional corporation membership;
— and added on CPT code to clinical procedures approved for optometrists.
There was only proponent testimony. The committee voted; the process was complete.
• The Department of Revenue proposed a rule change relating to the issuance of physical disability placards to permit certification of physical disability by nurse practitioners.
Following proponent testimony, a question was raised by the lawyer members of the committee that the department did not have the authority to request this change due to the statute that referenced their authority in this particular area. After further discussion, it was concluded that this simple change does require a change in statute for the authority of the Department of Revenue to amend this change. In statute it still requires that a physician sign off for the nurse practitioner to do this. Nurse practitioners are now independent practitioners in this state within their scope of practice. However, the statute that would allow for the placards was not changed to recognize their independent practice in this one area. Therefore, the committee voted to refer to a prior step in the process. The actuality of this referral will require changing the statute during a session of the legislature.
• The last set of rules heard came from the Game, Fish & Parks.
Part of their presentation was in response to a request from the Legislature to review rules to eliminate unnecessary language, amend form and style, update authorities, amend language for the purposes of consistency , repeal rules that are outdated and/or duplicated in the department and consolidate rules were presented for the committee to approve.
GF&P also proposed to eliminate a public swimming area on Mina Lake; eliminate the no-wake zone on Lake Norden; modify the endemic area by adding additional deer and elk hunting units; move the rifle restriction to ARSD 41:06:04:12; alter the start date for the low plains middle and north zones duck hunting seasons, decrease the daily bag limit scaup ducks from three to one; modify the total number of “any elk and “antlerless elk” licenses available for the archery elk hunting season; modify the start date for the youth hunting season; create two additional bighorn sheep units; and restrict the taking of one flathead catfish over 28 inches to one per day per person. There was only proponent testimony. The committee moved to accept the rule process.
The next meeting online will be May 5, 2020. Check the Legislative Research Council website for the agenda which is usually posted the week before the meeting. If you have questions/concerns, please email at Jean.Hunhoff@sdlegislature.gov or call 660-5619.
