As part of a very hectic and unpredictable few days, I found myself shifting to sports for about 30 hours earlier this week. This unplanned return to my old stomping ground was like going back in time but then realizing you can’t go home again.
There is so much more to what we do at the Press & Dakotan than what you see in print and online. The information you consume is the end result of a lot of planning and execution every day and night.
My brief return to sports didn’t take me to any games to shoot photos or to report on what happened. That process, which is the coolest part of the job, remains largely unchanged. Instead, I was chained to the production end of it, a routine I did daily when I spent five years as sports editor long ago.
But this time, I felt mostly lost.
So much has changed in basic sports journalism, particularly in the manner in which people get their information to us. It’s all for the better, but figuring out it out on the fly was an extraordinary undertaking. I tip my hat to sports editor James D. Cimburek for keeping it all reasonably organized, a talent he has acquired from years of experience.
It’s also come with sweeping evolution. When I handed off the sports editor’s reins to him in 1996, there was no Internet or email at our disposal, and those things have created dramatic changes.
Monday’s experience reminded me of a day in the early 1990s when I was having a discussion with then-Mount Marty women’s basketball coach Chuck Iverson at his office. He said he had read about a technology that could allow press releases from a school to be sent straight into a computer system of a newspaper without having to be typed in. We considered this far-fetched possibility with an air of futuristic wonderment, and I thought of what an amazing change that would have on the way we process information.
Monday night represented the realization of the idea — almost. I wasn’t surprised by this, for the same changes have also occurred across the news department.
But sports coverage is a slightly different beast.
Game results that used to come in by phone or via that technological marvel of the 1980s, the fax machine, now mostly arrive by email or can be pulled off websites. But there’s that “almost” I mentioned above: The emails are often photos or PDFs of stat sheets, meaning they still need to be typed. Overall, a lot more typing is still done on the sports side of things than what is needed on the news side.
But, I discovered, not every game report needs to be typed up, which introduced me to the online play-by-play of the Yankton High School softball games Monday night. James has utilized this frequently, but I didn’t realize that the site posting the information also provided a recap “story” of each game. Frankly, this was both helpful and amusing, for the story was clearly a computer generation based on certain information fields. Although I chuckled while reading the clunky recap, it was still easy to clean up, so this feature rates as a big plus.
Another change from the old days is the fact that The Associated Press does very little in the way of statewide sports coverage anymore. For instance, sports polls that come out every Monday used to arrive via the wire, but now they’re shared by email among the media. It bypasses the middle man, I suppose, but it still feels like a frustrating negative.
Overall, the experience this week was nerve-wracking for me. I didn’t know when information would arrive (and THAT is certainly nothing new), and I wasn’t always sure if the game results would reach me by email or if I needed to find them online. (Fortunately, P&D sportswriter Bailey Zubke was here for part of the time to provide indispensable help.) Meanwhile, I was still trying to juggle some issues on the news side.
When things at the office returned to normal late Tuesday afternoon, it felt like I had left a different world behind.
The past is gone, I realized, but it’s generally all for the better. Still, I also miss those old days just a little bit, too. The games are still the games, but the reporting process now is a whole new ballgame.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.