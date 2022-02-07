South Dakota appears ready to finally join the rest of the nation in acknowledging the Juneteenth holiday.
Last week, House Bill 1025, which would formally recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday, passed the House by a 47-21 margin and was sent to Gov. Kristi Noem’s desk for her signature. If the bill is signed, South Dakota will remove the mantle of being the only state in the country not to commemorate the day either as an official holiday or day of observance.
Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas, finally received word of President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect on Jan 1, 1863. Although the Confederate forces under Gen. Robert E. Lee formally surrendered in April 1865, providing for the widely recognized end of the Civil War, some areas of the South held out. Texas was the last state in the old Confederacy to still have institutional slavery on the books, due in part to a lack of Union military presence to enforce the terms of Confederate surrender. On June 19, 1865, General Order No. 3, declaring an end of slavery in Texas, was officially announced by the general leading the Union forces there. While there were other remaining pockets of slavery that would be addressed in the months ahead, the June 19 date became a focus of celebration, first among Black Americans in Texas and then eventually throughout the South, gradually spreading nationwide and across all color lines.
Last summer, President Joe Biden officially recognized the holiday, making it the first new federal holiday established in the U.S. since Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday was made an official holiday in 1983.
South Dakota has been the only state not to formally recognize Juneteenth. The Legislature had killed several past efforts to designate the day, although Noem issued a one-day proclamation recognizing it last year.
This year, HB1025 passed the House, was amended slightly in the Senate, then returned to the House for further consideration and final passage.
Presuming it’s signed, the legal recognition of this holiday in this state is overdue.
The symbolism of the Texas announcement in 1865 has become important for this nation, especially in the realm of civil rights. The impact has obviously carried well beyond Texas, and the day is now hailed as a milestone in our national struggle against the institution of slavery.
It’s a day well worth remembering. While it will still need an executive proclamation to be recognized this year in South Dakota, since the bill (should it be signed) won’t become law until July 1, it is nevertheless an important gesture for this state to embrace.
