Last week’s presidential election once again showcased the best and the worst of our democratic process, but flaws and all, it has still set the course of this nation for the future. The projected victory of former Vice President Joe Biden — pending a variety of legal appeals by President Donald Trump — would seem to call for a change in direction on several fronts, and to be sure, there will be a lot on the docket in January.
Clearly, item No. 1 on that list is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, probably the single biggest issue to shape this election — not to mention life in America in recent memory.
This nation’s response to the pandemic has basically been a disaster. Last week, while much of the media attention was focused on vote counting going on with the elections, the U.S. hit multiple daily highs in new COVID-19 infections, including passing the 100,000 mark for new daily cases.
The pain has been keenly felt in South Dakota, where COVID has turned into a relentless onslaught.
Part of the problem has been that President Trump has never really treated the COVID-19 pandemic as a health issue so much as an economic matter. His top concern has always seemingly been focused on how COVID-19 would impact business and consumer confidence, both of which he saw as keys to his reelection. To that end, he has resisted tougher federal responses such as broader lockdown strategies and mask mandates. Attacking the matter as a health issue was not in his experience as a businessman, and it showed. From picking fights with his own medical advisors and turning mask wearing into a political issue, to embracing unproven cures and continually promising that America was “rounding the corner” when in fact we were sinking deeper into an abyss, Trump’s response to the pandemic has been scattershot and largely ineffective.
Can Biden do any better? That remains to be seen. Certainty, he will be facing a huge task.
But he does seem to firmly grasp the fact that addressing the coronavirus directly as a health issue is imperative to bolstering the economy and life here in general.
Indeed, after being declared the winner of the election Saturday (and despite the lawsuits being filed by Trump lawyers in various states), the Biden team announced it would be convening its own transition task force regarding the coronavirus Monday. It needs to hit the ground running on this issue — more so than any other — when it comes into office in January.
But that’s more than nine weeks away — nine very long weeks during which COVID cases are projected to continue surging as Americans gather for indoor holiday events and as the flu season sets in.
Until then, we appear to be mostly on our own. We must keep ourselves as safe and as healthy as possible, and hope for better things and more effective approaches in 2021.
kmh
