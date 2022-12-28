In the midst of all the complications created by our winter weather of late here in the Sandhills: ranchers struggling to keep livestock safe and fed, healthcare workers braving the elements to ensure others receive the care they need; emergency responders putting in the long and arduous hours to try to keep the world moving and functioning — at least a little bit, it’s been a Christmas season to remember, for sure.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world has rolled on mostly oblivious to our trials out here. I don’t know about you, but any national news channel or weather station I’ve tuned into has had very little to say about our 10-foot snowdrifts, multiple road closings that basically shut down the entire panhandle of the state for nearly a week, and blustery conditions that old timers are likening to the blizzard of ’49. You’re more likely to catch wind of the “impending winter storm watch for the eastern seaboard,” or a “major weather event rocking the California coast.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.