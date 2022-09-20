The March 2019 bomb cyclone left countless scars across the region, including in Yankton. And, as we were warned, it has taken some time for local officials to address all the damages created by that unforgettable storm.
On Monday, one of the storm’s most visible local scars was addressed when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a $3.4 million grant to the City of Yankton for flood repairs primarily on the Auld-Brokaw Trail that moves along Marne Creek through town.
According to Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman, the total cost for the repairs has been estimated at $4,562,606. With the grant secured, 75% of the project will be paid by FEMA, with 15% by the city and 10% by the state. Work could begin possibly as soon as this fall.
In the wake of the 2019 storm, city officials cautioned that it could take years for the trail to be restored to what it once was, and that’s turned out to be true.
In the meantime, those who use the trail today have grown accustomed to the damage, particularly at the lower end starting just north of the Fourth Street/Highway 50 bridge and winding down along Marne Creek to Paddle Wheel Point. Parts of the trail — that is, not only the path itself but the very land it sat on — remain in shambles or are simply gone. There is still generally a path that keeps the trail system connected, but this includes makeshift detours.
Two decades ago, Auld-Brokaw Trail was originally built as a flood mitigation project along Marne Creek, which snakes its way through the center of town. The project has served the city well, keeping flooding to a minimum — except for that March 2019 storm, in which record rainfall quickly fell on frozen ground. That was an extraordinary exception to the rule. However, the creek/trail did manage to move the high water out of town relatively quickly, albeit at a devastating price, especially at the lower end of the trail.
With the FEMA grant, city officials are looking to not only rebuild the trail mostly as it once was (including, we assume, reopening the trail underpass at the Fourth Street bridge) but also reinforce it.
“The project entails reconstructing the maintenance trail in the areas that it was damaged along the creek corridor,” Haberman told the Press & Dakotan. “And then it’s repairing the banks that eroded away … with different treatments such as riprap, vegetative plantings, bringing soils back in and reestablishing those banks that were damaged and eroded away after the flooding took place.”
The FEMA grant is great news for Yankton and its growing, popular trail system, as well as for the Marne Creek flood mitigation project that serves the city. It’s been a long wait, but it appears to be worth it.
