The March 2019 bomb cyclone left countless scars across the region, including in Yankton. And, as we were warned, it has taken some time for local officials to address all the damages created by that unforgettable storm.

On Monday, one of the storm’s most visible local scars was addressed when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a $3.4 million grant to the City of Yankton for flood repairs primarily on the Auld-Brokaw Trail that moves along Marne Creek through town.

